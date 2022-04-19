Tuesday, 19 April, 2022 - 11:25

WWF-New Zealand’s Whale Tales Tails are hitting the auction block! The 80 Tails designed by New Zealand’s great artists have been dotting TÄmaki Makaurau’s city streets and public spaces since January and now need to find their forever homes.

Some of the Tails go live today in a series of timed auctions before the final auction on May 2nd. All the details regarding the auction are listed below.

WWF-New Zealand’s Whale Tales took inspiration from the Hauraki Gulf/TÄ«ikapa Moana/Te Moana Nui a Toi and its majestic resident, the Bryde’s whale.

"Bryde’s whales are an indicator of ocean health. If our whale populations are healthy and thriving, it is a sign our ocean is also healthy and thriving. Whale Tales is the story of a healthy ocean. Each one of us has a part to play in being kaitiaki of our sky, sea, and land - and these Tails, we hope, inspired others to become kaitiaki of their home," says Livia Esterhazy, WWF-New Zealand CEO.

Proceeds from the auction will help fund WWF-New Zealand’s vital work to help protect our marine environment and its taonga species, like the Bryde’s whale.

"When people buy one of these magnificent Tails, not only are they taking home an incredibly unique, one-of-a-kind, bespoke art sculpture, but they are also helping to support vital work for our environment. Together, we are catalysing our passion into action for the Hauraki Gulf, the Bryde’s whale, and ourselves," continues Esterhazy.

We will officially wave goodbye to 80 Big Broos and 82 PÄpis at our Farewell Weekend brought to you by The Warehouse. This free, fun, family-friendly event will be held at Silo Park Extension between the 29th of April to the 1st of May. This will be the public’s last chance to see all of the Tails at once and pick their favourite to bid on at auction. To join the FREE Farewell Weekend, register at Eventfinda.

This event is brought to you by WWF-New Zealand and Wild in Art, and made possible through the support of Auckland Unlimited and presenting partner, Harcourts.

Auction Information

Early Bidding starts April 19th:

A select number of Tails are available via early bidding. To view and bid on these Tails, register via the Auctions Live platform.

Hybrid Auction on May 2nd:

The final auction is a hybrid event (a mixture of in person and online participants) at the Maritime Room in Auckland. Doors open from 6pm, where bidders will enjoy refreshments and an electric atmosphere, as they get ready to bid for their favourite Tail. Then, at 7pm, our online participants join as the auction begins.

To bid in person, tickets can be purchased at Eventfinda. Please note, seating in the room is limited but we have unlimited capacity online. You can even host your own auction party! Bid online via Auctions Live platform or the app

Please note: Whether bidding online or in person, bidders must first register via the Auctions Live platform.

