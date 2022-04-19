Special Matariki fund for Rotorua announced - TToTA, RLC

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022 - 14:36

A special one-off fund is now available to Rotorua community initiatives that support Rotorua Reorua and celebrate this year’s first official Matariki public holiday on 24 June.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa and Rotorua Lakes Council are pleased to announce the creation of a jointly funded round, Matariki 2022 Rotorua Reorua, valued at $10,000.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa board member, Rangitiaria Tibble, says the pÅ«tea ensures that te reo and mÄtauranga MÄori are at the heart of this year’s Matariki celebrations in Rotorua.

"We mihi to all the champions including Dr Rangi MÄtÄmua who’ve worked towards the recognition of Matariki and the enactment of the Te KÄhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill. This joint pÅ«tea supports iwi and community-led initiatives that normalise te reo MÄori and celebrate the values underpinned by MÄtariki and Te Ao MÄori. It also supports the Te Arawa 2050 Vision and Rotorua Reorua aspiration to create a vibrant district where te reo and mÄtauranga MÄori is seen, heard and felt every day and everywhere," she says.

The fund also strives to promote Community Well-being by aligning to the Rotorua Lakes Council’s Vision 2030 - The Rotorua Way and embraces the Values for Matariki Celebrations, prepared by the Matariki Advisory Committee.

Rotorua Lakes Councillor, Mercia-Dawn Yates, encourages locals to apply.

"It is imperative that this pÅ«tea celebrates our whole community as we honour Matariki, together. TÄtau TÄtau - We Together! Our valued partnership with Te Tatau o Te Arawa helps to ensure that we are working with our iwi/ hapÅ« and strengthening our relationships with mana whenua. Matariki is a special time as we remember those who in our community have passed on and acknowledge those who are yet to come, with the beginning of a new year. Nau mai, tono mai. We welcome our whole community to apply," says Cr Yates.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa and Rotorua Lakes Council, with support from Te Puni KÅkiri, made a public commitment to Rotorua Reorua on 11 August 2017. For full details about the Matariki 2022 Rotorua Reorua Fund including how to apply visit www.tetatau.nz

Applications will only be considered for initiatives within the Rotorua district. Tono for the full amount of the fund are welcome. However, due to demand, the average distributions are likely to be between $500 and $2,500 with successful applicants being notified by 13 May 2022.