Find out more about your ancestors at our libraries - Tararua District Council

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022 - 16:06

Come into the library and use our free laptops, or your own device, to access Ancestry genealogy database for free!

You can search thousands of records and piece together your family tree and find fascinating details about your ancestors.

Dannevirke Library also has an experienced volunteer who can assist you.

More information available at tararua.kotui.org.nz or visit your local library.