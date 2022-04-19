Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Find out more about your ancestors at our libraries - Tararua District Council

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Tuesday, 19 April, 2022 - 16:06

Come into the library and use our free laptops, or your own device, to access Ancestry genealogy database for free!

You can search thousands of records and piece together your family tree and find fascinating details about your ancestors.

Dannevirke Library also has an experienced volunteer who can assist you.

More information available at tararua.kotui.org.nz or visit your local library.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.