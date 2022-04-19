Greetings to you all - Tararua District Council Mayor Tracey Collis

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022 - 16:17

March gave us another reminder about how vulnerable our district is to severe weather events. While Cyclone Dovi didn’t impact Tararua as much as districts in the north, the heavy rainfall did affect our water supply systems and rural road network. Our Emergency Operations Centre was activated, with staff stepping away from their day-to-day roles to focus on our response to the event.

Dannevirke’s water was significantly affected, with large amounts of rain in the Ruahine Range catchments feeding into the Tamaki River - Dannevirke’s water source. The river peaked at its highest flow in several years with the water treatment plant not capable of managing the extremely high turbidity levels, caused by silt and other particulates greater than the treatment plant is capable of managing. The impounded supply cannot supply Dannevirke’s full water consumption when less than eight metres full, so treated water not compliant with the NZ Drinking Water Standards was used to supply the town - requiring the boil water notice.

We continue to experience turbid water from the Makakahi River, which supplies EketÄhuna’, resulting in precautionary boil water notices. Council staff have investigated the river and identified activities expected to be increasing the level of silt flowing into the river, especially during rain. The water treatment plant upgrade is underway, with completion expected by July. This has been delayed due to improvements made to the design and, more recently, delays to supplies.

Why was a water tanker was provided in Dannevirke and not EketÄhuna? When Cyclone Dovi went through, Dannevirke’s treated water had a turbidity level of over 60 NTU whereas EketÄhuna’s was around 2 NTU. The current NZ Drinking Water Standards have a maximum level of 1 NTU. The risk of contaminants in Dannevirke’s water was far greater, hence the water tanker. However, due to the delays with the water treatment plant upgrade and issues recently identified along the river, staff are looking into establishing a tank for temporary water supply during boil water notices likely to occur over the coming months.

Councillors have asked that risks associated with these are identified so prioritisation and improvements can be made - similar to what Central Hawke’s Bay District Council have been working on in recent years.

Cyclone Dovi also impacted our rural road network, mainly in the east of Tararua where we heard anecdotal reports of more than 300mm of rain over the weekend. Over 300 areas of damage have been identified, including slips, dropouts, fallen trees and debris build up at bridges. Two of the worst were near Akitio, where a large dropout has closed Coast Road, and extremely high river flows scoured a section of River Road restricting it to one lane.

Most of the clean-up has been completed, while investigation and design has begun for the more complex sites. Staff are also working with Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) regarding emergency works funding requirements.