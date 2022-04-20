Wheelie bins could replace plastic bag and sticker collection - Gisborne Council

Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 - 12:05

Council is investigating wheelie bins for kerbside collection to replace the plastic bag and sticker system around Tairawhiti.

Moving to wheelie bins will help separate our rubbish into different waste streams and reduce the amount of organic waste like food scraps and green waste, that goes to landfill. This is one of the biggest contributors to our greenhouse gas emissions in this region.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz says she knows our community will support wheelie bins because "we all want to be smart with our rubbish and our recycling. Wheelie bins are the way forward, what we have now is not fit for purpose".

Mayor Stoltz says everyone has a part to play.

"As a Council we will make sure we take the community with us on this journey with early education about the practical things we can all do to help".

Over the next few months, Council will be asking the community what they think about the idea.

Council also proposes to engage future contractors that use low or zero-emissions vehicles/trucks in the delivery of their waste management services.

At present, Council provides kerbside collection for 19,744 dwellings at a cost of approximately $2.4m a year. Costs to deliver the wheelie bin service are currently being investigated and cost comparisons will be provided in the final report for decision at the Council meeting on 29 September.