Police mishandled arrest of youth on Auckland motorway causing injury - IPCA

Thursday, 21 April, 2022 - 11:16

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer in Auckland used force that was unjustified and excessive during the arrest of a 14-year-old male (Mr X).

In the early morning of 29 March 2021, after the driver of a car failed to stop for Police, Auckland officers tracked the vehicle across the Auckland motorway system. The car was established to be recently stolen and was eventually stopped on the motorway after its tyres were spiked. In the car were six youths aged between 12 and 14 years.

Mr X was a passenger. He was taken from the car by an officer (Officer A), placed on the ground, and had handcuffs applied.

During that arrest process, Mr X suffered a cut to his forehead and a broken wrist. Due to these injuries, Police informed the Authority of the incident.

Officer A accepted the injuries would have occurred during the youth’s arrest.

The Authority believes the degree of force used upon Mr X was not necessary and was unreasonable.