Venture Taranaki 'explores the energy landscape in 2050'

Thursday, 21 April, 2022 - 11:49

Regional development agency, Venture Taranaki, will host their second event in the Taranaki 2050 in Conversation series exploring what the energy landscape might look like in 28 years’ time. Taranaki 2050 in Conversation: Our Energy Landscape in 2050 will be held on Tuesday April 26 at Mike’s Brewery, New Plymouth, or online using the zoom option.

"Taranaki has been recognised as a leader in energy for generations, and as identified in our Taranaki 2050 development strategy, we have the potential, the skills, and the existing infrastructure to retain this position, however at a broader level it requires us all to adapt, think differently, and work collaboratively", said Anne Probert, Venture Taranaki General Manager, Regional Strategy and Sectors.

Launched in 2019 following a co-creation process with our community, Taranaki 2050, in combination with the existing development plan Tapuae Roa, sets out the strategic direction for our region into the future, working toward a vision of a high value, low emissions economy based on inclusivity and sustainability.

"Energy is one of our T2050 pathways, and through this event, industry experts, and those who are interested will be able to connect with experts to accelerate and challenge their own thinking when it comes to the future of energy. Transitioning to a low emissions economy well require us all to make some changes; from industry, to consumer," says Anne.

"We’re excited to welcome a line-up of energy and industry experts from around Aotearoa to challenge some of our existing thinking, as well as encouraging us to identify the role we each have to play throughout our transition to a low-emissions, high value economy", says Anne.

The panel will discuss what everyday energy usage could look like in 2050, posing thought-provoking questions such as, will we all be driving EVs, taking hydrogen powered trains or flying in electric planes. They’ll also consider the future energy mix, the materials, the substances and ways we engage with energy, and some we might not have even considered yet, and how our lives and businesses may be powered in the years to come.

Tuesday’s panel line-up includes Air New Zealand’s Sustainability Manager Jacob Snelgrove, Professor Nicola Gaston, Co-Director of the MacDiarmid Institute, and Amelia Rentzios, from the Young Energy Professionals and Head of Operations at Hiringa.

Jacob Snelgrove and his team focus on future zero-emissions aircraft technology. This work encompasses aircraft technology across hydrogen, battery, and hybrid platforms, as well as understanding the enabling infrastructure required to support these aircrafts of tomorrow. Attendees will hear from Jacob as he discusses how a large company in a hard-to-decarbonise industry is front-footing energy change.

Professor Nicola Gaston is enthusiastic about the prospect of positive change and is keen to share her insights and useful information with a Taranaki audience. "As a researcher we see the immense potential of scientific research to help transition our energy systems, but as history has shown us the adoption of technological solutions requires behavioural change. So, it’s important for the public to be well informed, and to understand the pros and cons ahead of new technologies being implemented. That’s why coming together and having these conversations will be crucial for the successful adoption of new sustainable opportunities," says Professor Gaston.

Amelia Rentzios, from the Young Energy Professionals, and Hiringa Energy is looking forward to discussing how we can tap into our existing strengths and capabilities from traditional energy production, to being leaders in building a diversified energy landscape.

"A huge amount of work has been done to both visualise and set out a plan for Taranaki’s 2050 energy scene. It’s important now to keep the conversation going, both to ensure that people continue to learn and understand the role they can play in it, and to hold us as a region and as an industry accountable for delivering this plan. We’re at a critical time in the energy transition where talk needs to become action. Taranaki is uniquely positioned as we’re already leveraging our resources and talent and gaining momentum to be at the forefront," explains Amelia.

"Everyone across our region is welcome and encouraged to attend this speakers series, so we encourage you to come and join the conversation" adds Anne.

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/o/venture-taranaki-31053007029