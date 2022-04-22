Public access point changing for Blenheim's Greenwaste Site

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 09:40

From next month the public access point will change to the Greenwaste Site at Blenheim’s Waste Sorting Centre as part of changes designed to bring efficiencies.

From Sunday 1 May access to the Greenwaste Site will be via George Conroy Drive. A new camera system is now used to record greenwaste as it arrives.

Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil says the new camera system records vehicle registration plate details and allows site attendants to note what type of waste people have brought to the site.

"In the longer term the new layout will provide a more efficient method of recording data and charging at both the Waste Sorting Centre and the Greenwaste Site," he said.

"The camera system will now control the traffic management barriers. Once you enter the site as a customer you should follow the signage that directs you to the Greenwaste Site. Once inside please follow site attendants’ instructions," Mr McNeil said.

People wanting to access the Greenwaste Site should use the IN weighbridge to gain entry then follow the signs to the Greenwaste Site.

"At the Greenwaste Site the attendant will check your load and record this information on an electronic tablet. When you exit the Greenwaste Site follow the site signage to the OUT weighbridge," Mr McNeil said.

During May, the public will continue to be charged for their greenwaste and grass loads as per the current cubic metre rates. From 1 June 2022 people will be charged for greenwaste and grass loads based on weight. These rates will be advised before 1 June.

"Should you have any issues please speak to the site attendants who will be able to help," Mr McNeil said.