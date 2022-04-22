Harbour Arterial work progressing

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 10:06

The focus of the Harbour Arterial project - which aims to provide a safe and efficient alternative route for traffic to bypass the central city - will soon shift to upgrading the Wharf and Kitchener Street intersection.

DCC Group Manager Transport Jeanine Benson says the next phase of work includes new traffic signals at the Wharf/Kitchener intersection, a new pedestrian crossing on Kitchener Street, and upgrading the Wharf Street traffic island near the intersection of Roberts Street.

"The traffic signals and associated work are needed to improve access to and from the harbour basin area, as traffic volumes on Wharf St continue to increase.," Ms Benson says.

To minimise traffic disruptions, this work will be carried out at night (7pm-6am), on Sundays to Thursdays, for about nine weeks starting Tuesday, 26 April.

Some minor disruptions will be in place during these times, such as Wharf Street being reduced to one lane each way between Strathallan Street and Roberts Street.

Traffic management will be in place to help motorists, pedestrians and cyclists move around worksites.

The work in Wharf and surrounding streets is the first of four stages of the Harbour Arterial improvements project.

The Harbour Arterial will provide a safe and efficient traffic route connecting State Highway 1 at Andersons Bay to State Highway 88 at the intersection of Frederick Street. This will allow heavy and general traffic to bypass the central city, both during and following construction of the new Dunedin Hospital.

The upgrades will also make the area safer for cyclists and pedestrians by widening and adding more sections of shared path, as well as improving crossings.

More information on the project is on the DCC website at www.dunedin.govt.nz/harbour-arterial.