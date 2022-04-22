Diverse youth perspectives wanted for education youth advisory group

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 11:00

The Ministerial Youth Advisory Group (YAG) is looking for four young people aged 14-15 to join its current membership and have their say on education in Aotearoa New Zealand.

YAG members bring their insights to help improve the education system. Over the years, their input has contributed to and helped shape several education programmes. This includes curriculum work, youth engagement and wellbeing, to education to employment pathways.

Current YAG member Jayden van Dyk said "I believe my experiences in different types of schooling allow me to be an asset to the Youth Advisory Group, and I enjoy being able to have an impact."

Another YAG member, Rei Denee said "working with the Youth Advisory Group has helped me feel heard in a way I've never experienced before."

To reflect the different experiences of youth in Aotearoa, YAG is looking for a diverse range of young people. Learners in MÄori medium, Pacific, and young people from migrant, rainbow and disability communities are encouraged to have a go and register.

"YAG is exciting, our voices are heard, and I feel like we’re making a real difference," said Tanin Cain, YAG member.

To find out more and register, visit https://www.education.govt.nz/yag. Registration opens on Friday 22 April 2022 and closes on Sunday 8 May 2022. For questions, email youth.voice@education.govt.nz.