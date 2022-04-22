Commissioner appointments provide governance stability - Council

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 13:16

Tauranga City Council Chief Executive Marty Grenfell says the reappointment of the Council’s four existing commissioners to a new commission term, running from 26 April through until July 2024, will provide the governance stability and continuity required to implement key elements of the city’s workplan.

"Today’s announcement by Local Government Minister, Hon. Nanaia Mahuta, will be welcomed by the many people in our community who want to see progress in dealing with the city’s infrastructure and funding challenges," Marty says.

"The work the commissioners have done in the last 15 months has helped restore confidence in the council’s governance, after an extended period of dysfunction. They bring a high level of professionalism to their roles and their complementary skills and experience have supported the Council management team and staff in bringing together the range of initiatives required to begin addressing the city’s housing supply issues, urgent infrastructure needs and inadequate community facilities."

He says the commission’s term will allow it to deliver the 2024-34 long-term plan and tackle crucial issues affecting the availability of land for housing and commercial development.

"Tauranga’s historic underinvestment in infrastructure is responsible for many of the problems we face today. The Commissioners have quickly come to grips with the city’s issues and their openness to engaging with a wide cross-section of the community has ensured a high level of support for measures which elected councils have struggled with in the past," Marty adds.

"Speaking for Council staff, having Anne Tolley (Commission Chair), Stephen Selwood, Bill Wasley and Shad Rolleston reappointed to their roles gives us the confidence to continue our efforts to make the city a great place to live, work, learn and play."