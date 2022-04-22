New Zealand is back open for business - Christchurch 2023

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 15:23

Christchurch, New Zealand is to play host to the 2023 New Zealand and South Pacific Pipe Band Championships in March 2023 and is inviting bands from New Zealand and around the world to register their interest for the contest.

"We are delighted that New Zealand will play host to this important championship as the world emerges from the pandemic," Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands Association President Iain Blakeley says.

"We were devastated to have to cancel our 2022 Championships due to restrictions but it was the right thing to do to ensure the safety of our community. 2023 is a chance for us to reset and re-emerge as the world comes to terms with life post COVID-19.

"Christchurch was selected as the location for this championship not only for its fantastic venues and array of hospitality options, but it is one of New Zealand's most important international hubs and makes travel to the Garden City much more attractive for many bands.

"This is the perfect opportunity for bands around the globe to come to New Zealand and experience the very best we have to offer."

The contest will be held over two days on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th March, 2023, and bands can start registering their interest in the next month.

Notes to Editors:

Please find officlal imagery of the 2023 New Zealand and South Pacific Pipe Band Championships attached. Christchurch is New Zealand's second-largest city, situated in the South Island. The contest will offer the full suite of grades from Grade 4B through to Juvenile and Grade 1. It is compulsory for all bands to compete in the Street March competition - unique to the Southern Hemisphere. Flights ex Melbourne start at $700 return, ex Vancouver start at $1500 return and ex Glasgow start at $2,400 return. For more information, bands can contact the secretary, Clare Fraser clare.fraser@xtra.co.nz