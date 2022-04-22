Retail Quarter upgrade ramping up - Dunedin City Council

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 15:39

Dunedin (Friday, 22 April 2022) - Work to make the Retail Quarter ‘Totally Georgeous’ is ramping up, with the first stage of construction on Åtepoti Dunedin’s main street beginning next week.

DCC Central City Plan Project Director Dr Glen Hazelton says work will begin on George Street’s Farmers Block, between Moray Place and St Andrew Street, from Tuesday, 26 April.

Dr Hazelton says that initially the work will focus on the replacement of old underground pipes before above ground work to improve the safety, accessibility and amenity of the area.

"It has been more than 30 years since the area has been upgraded and this is a once in a generation opportunity to create a space that reflects our increasingly diverse community and respond to the changes that are taking place in the economy, environment, and society," he says.

"We’ve been really heartened by the positive response to the developed designs released last week. While we recognise there will be inconvenience for visitors to the area in the short term, it is important as a community we now come together to support our local retailers through this construction period."

During construction, the block will remain open to southbound traffic. Pedestrian access will also be available, although there will be times when the existing footpaths are narrowed to allow work to take place.

Protective scrim and signage highlighting businesses on the block will be installed prior to work starting next week. The DCC is planning a range of other marketing activities and activations to ensure the public is aware that the block is still open for business during construction.

Dr Hazelton says work on the Farmers Block is due to be completed in October.

Meanwhile, Retail Quarter enabling works - in some of the streets surrounding George Street - are progressing well. The enabling works involve the replacement of old underground pipes - some of which date back to the late 1800s - while also supporting the wider George Street upgrade by improving traffic flows, road safety and access to car parking in the area.

Enabling works in London Street and upper Filleul Street have been completed. Enabling works in Frederick Street are due for completion in mid-May.

In Hanover Street and on Filleul Street (between Hanover Street and Cargill Street), enabling work is expected to be completed in June. However, vehicle access to the Meridian Mall carpark ramp on Hanover Street is expected to be available again from Monday, 9 May. Dr Hazelton says that enabling works in Great King Street were also initially scheduled to start next week. However, the project team have decided to push the start date back to June, based on feedback from businesses about the number of simultaneous road closures in the area.

More information about the project is online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/totally-georgeous.