Court Martial Devonport Naval Base - NZ Defence Force

The Court Martial of New Zealand will sit on 2 May 2022 at Devonport Naval Base.
A Petty Officer is facing one charge of assaulting a subordinate.
No further information, including names of the defendant or witnesses, will be provided before the commencement of the Court Martial.
