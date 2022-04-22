Late bloom of toxic algae spotted as run of warm weather continues

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 17:20

Despite the conclusion of Greater Wellington’s toxic algae monitoring programme, a mainstay for Greater Wellington over the summer months, officers have spotted moderate levels of toxic algae in Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River in a stretch from Manor Park to Silverstream.

Our environmental monitoring team has wrapped up the monitoring season for toxic algae and fortunately, spotted the algae while monitoring for other purposes said Penny Fairbrother, Greater Wellington Senior Advisor for the Environment.

The late bloom is a likely attributable to the run of warmer weather, which despite the change in season, has continued.

While rain and cooler weather is obviously more common through autumn and winter and this helps flush out and prevent further algae, it’s important to remember the dangers, said Penny Fairbrother.

"For those still enjoying the water or taking their pets to the river, it’s important to remember the risks, especially for dogs who love the smell and taste of toxic algae, with an amount as small as a 50c piece, enough to kill one".

"It highlights the value in knowing what to look out for and what to do if you or your pet come into contact with it. Especially, now that monitoring has finished and the LAWA website is no longer being updated with changes in alert levels or confirmed sightings, added Penny Fairbrother.

Members of the public who think they or their dogs have been in contact with toxic algae should see your doctor or ring Healthline on 0800 611 116 and for their dogs, take it immediately to the nearest vet.