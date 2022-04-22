Aotearoa set to turn mawhero or pink for Pink Shirt Day - MHFNZ

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 17:44

Pink Shirt Day is nearly here! Celebrated this year on Friday 20 May, Pink Shirt Day is about reducing bullying by celebrating diversity in all its forms. The goal is to make schools, workplaces, and communities safe, supportive, welcoming and inclusive to all. Join the movement to KÅrero Mai, KÅrero Atu, Mauri TÅ«, Mauri Ora - Speak up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying!

The official campaign tees are available for sale at select Cotton On stores and online now. The sizing ranges from kids 2 ($15) through to adult 5 XL ($25).

Shaun Robinson, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation says: "Bullying in Aotearoa is a real problem. We have the third-highest rate of school bullying out of 36 OCED countries, and 1 in 10 workers feels discriminated against or bullied at work. Those who are bullied are far more likely to experience mental health issues. "By wearing a pink t-shirt on Friday 20 May, you’re showing a commitment to creating a kinder, more inclusive Aotearoa where everyone feels safe, valued, and respected regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, age, ability, religion or cultural background."

You can help by making Friday 20 May the biggest Pink Shirt Day yet! Encourage your colleagues, friends and whÄnau to get involved. Invite them to visit our website and register for updates here. Gather in your workplace for a morning tea to learn more about the people you work with. Mr Robinson says, "The more people engage with Pink Shirt Day activities across Aotearoa the more we will help reduce the incidences of bullying. We all have a role to play in becoming Upstanders - someone who intervenes when they witness bullying. By uniting against bullying, we’re helping make Aotearoa a better place to live".

You’re encouraged to fundraise for Pink Shirt Day, with all donations going to the Mental Health Foundation so we can raise awareness about bullying prevention, fund education workshops and supply thousands of free resources that promotes inclusive workplaces, schools/kura and communities.

For ideas on how you can support Pink Shirt Day in your workplace, school or community visit the Pink Shirt Day website. "I strongly encourage you to celebrate the day in the most imaginative way possible. Let’s shine a light on bullying on Friday 20 May, and work together to create real, meaningful change all year round." says Mr Robinson.