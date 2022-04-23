Two Lotto players share $1 million

Saturday, 23 April, 2022 - 21:39

Two lucky Lotto players will be celebrating this long weekend after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at Countdown Manukau City Mall in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Meanwhile three lucky Strike players from Auckland, Napier and Marlborough will also be celebrating after winning $66,667 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Clendon Postshop Lotto, Paper Plus Napier and on MyLotto.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible either in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

