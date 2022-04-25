Newly launched book tells story of missing WW2 pilot - Wendy St George

Monday, 25 April, 2022 - 15:23

A metal cap badge in a German field has helped solve the mystery of a New Zealand pilot who went missing nearly 80 years ago.

The bent and buckled Royal New Zealand Air Force badge, belonging to Flight Sergeant Edward "Ted" Saywell, also known as "Boy", was found by a team of Dutch enthusiasts, using metal detectors to track down crashed Second World War planes. It was part of a much wider search taking some two decades and led by Edward’s niece, Wendy St George, of Renwick, Marlborough. In The Photo on the Wall, a book just published by River Press, Wendy tells of overcoming seemingly impossible odds to try to find what happened to her uncle.

"He was never talked about," she said. "My grandparents couldn’t, or didn’t want to, revisit the grief they endured when Edward never returned home. I believe they were told only that their son was missing.

"Edward was going to inherit the family farm [at Uruti, Taranaki]; he was their future. They had little choice but to sell their farm and move into town. Their health suffered. There was no funeral, no eulogy, no personal ceremony to mark his passing. There was only the photo on the wall."

Wendy describes the frustrating delays and official intransigence but also her excitement at key discoveries during her search. After many false leads, she eventually found the exact time and place of the crash and even the name of the Luftwaffe pilot who shot down her uncle’s Royal Air Force Halifax bomber.

The most amazing and unexpected discovery came in 2003, with an email from one of Edward’s crew, wireless operator Sergeant Ron Wisson, who said he had bailed out of the plane just before it crashed in 1943; the sole survivor. Ron, despite living in Cornwell, became a close friend of Wendy’s and greatly helped her research.

"He made Edward real for me, not just a dusty photo," Wendy said. "All the hours of research that Ron and I did not only answered many of our questions, but also went some way to help heal the emotional wounds."

The significance of the cap badge, sent to New Zealand in 2020 by the Dutch team, was "huge", Wendy said, both for herself and her mother, Margaret St George, Edward’s sister. "This was a personal item we could touch - at last a conclusive result."

However, it did not mean the end of the search, because Edward’s final resting place was still unclear, as bodies were often moved by German authorities. "I may never know my uncle’s gravesite... but I’m hoping that a person, government organisation or group will contact me after reading, or hearing about, this book."