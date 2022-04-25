CTU Statement on Lyttleton Port death

Monday, 25 April, 2022 - 16:29

The death of a MUNZ member at Lyttleton Port today is a tragedy and serves as further evidence of the urgent need of an inquiry into port safety in New Zealand, says CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"Today's tragedy comes merely 6 days after the death of Atiroa Tuaiti on 19th April at the Ports of Auckland.

The Maritime Union of New Zealand, Rail and Maritime Transport Union and New Zealand Merchant Service Guild have called for an inquiry into port safety, from which national standards would be developed. The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions wholeheartedly endorses these necessary measures.

"Three days out from Workers Memorial Day, yet another worker has been killed at work at a New Zealand Port," says NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff. "Every worker deserves to know that when they go to work in the morning, that they will be coming home safely at the end of the day. Sadly that is currently not the case in this industry, and urgent action is needed," says Richard Wagstaff.