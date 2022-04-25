Int'l alliance notes "Increased Pattern of Persecution" against Baha'is

Monday, 25 April, 2022 - 16:54

A statement released by the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance (IRFBA) highlights religious discrimination and persecution facing Baha’i communities around the world. It is the first time the IRFBA has made a direct intervention on the difficulties faced by Baha’is. The alliance comprises a network of like-minded countries that draw on Article 18 of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights.

"The article states that everyone has freedom to believe or not believe, to change faith, worship individually or collectively, and to advance freedom of religion or belief around the world," says NZ Baha’i spokesperson, Paddy Payne.

Baha’is in Iran, Yemen and Qatar are especially discriminated against. "The source of the orchestrated persecution in all cases is the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran," said Mr Payne.

The New Zealand Baha’i community welcomed the recent statement and the IRFBA’s pronouncement that it upholds the right of all Baha’is to freedom of belief, and the right to practice their religion without harassment, discrimination, fear, or persecution.

The statement counters the pattern of repression and discrimination against Baha’is that includes measures to restrict their educational, economic, and cultural lives. "They are often prevented from engaging in certain occupations and high-earning businesses, expelled from universities, subjected to home raids and confiscation of personal belongings and properties without cause, imprisoned for their beliefs, abused, and tortured," Mr Payne stated.

"We hope that the IRFBA’s statement bears weight with Iran’s Islamic regime."