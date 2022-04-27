Call for comment on a new processing aid from a GM source - FSANZ

Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 - 16:21

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an application to allow a new processing aid from a genetically modified (GM) source.

FSANZ CEO Dr Sandra Cuthbert said the application seeks approval to permit use of thermomycolin, a protease enzyme sourced from a GM strain of the organism Trichoderma reesei.

"FSANZ's safety assessment found no health and safety concerns for consumers in Australia and New Zealand," Dr Cuthbert said.

"If approved, the enzyme will be used in the manufacture of meat, seafood and vegetable products."For more information and to access assessment documents, visit the FSANZ call for comment page. Submissions close 6pm (Canberra time) 9 June 2022.

What happens with my feedback?

Submissions will be published to our website as soon as possible following the public comment period.FSANZ will consider all feedback received through this submission process before making a decision on whether to approve the application.

FSANZ's decision will be notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can ask for a review or agree that the standard should become law.