Whanau moving in to new Flaxmere homes - Hastings District Council

Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 - 17:29

A grandad raising six grandchildren, a solo mum with two kiddies, a mum and dad with four children who also care for an elderly parent, a man living alone; all of them living in emergency or transitional accommodation, are about to move into their new homes.

Whānau will move into the 18 new social houses in Flaxmere over the next week, after a blessing ceremony on Wednesday [April 27].