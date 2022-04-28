New rankings show University of Waikato 'having a real impact'

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 09:21

The latest Times Higher Education Impact Rankings have confirmed the University of Waikato is delivering on its promise to provide forward thinking, world changing research and education.

The University of Waikato has been recognised as being in the top 5% of universities in the world in the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, moving from the 100-200 band into the top 100 in 2022 - a year in which the participating institutions increased from 1300 to more than 1500 worldwide.

The Impact Rankings, now in their fourth year, assess how institutions are contributing to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - the key issues identified as the most pressing facing humanity and the planet.

The University of Waikato is now ranked sixth in the world for #15 Life on Land; in the top 25 for #14 Life Below Water; and in the top 55 for # 13 Climate Action and #16 Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

Assistant Vice-Chancellor Sustainability, Professor Lynda Johnston, says the University is really encouraged by this result.

"As a University, we have unique responsibilities to progress the SDGs to create a fairer future and a cleaner planet.

"We have taken some really bold and meaningful strides in recent times, such as launching the world’s first Bachelor of Climate Change, being more energy efficient in campus operations and securing funding for large multidisciplinary research programmes with clear sustainability goals including, Amiomio and Ahuora. It is heartening to see these recognised," says Professor Johnston.

"The Impact Rankings help us to stay focused on the things that really matter. It’s an holistic assessment which looks at our research, teaching and learning, campus operations and external engagement."

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, says the move up the rankings illustrates the University’s dedication to leading the way in science and climate change research and teaching.

"To improve our ratings in these categories is a great achievement. It shows that we are not only teaching and researching the things that matter most to our future generations, we are making real, practical and long lasting changes to our planet.

"By nurturing an interdisciplinary approach across the University, from environmental, earth and marine sciences to social sciences and Indigenous studies, we are creating opportunities and knowledge that will have a critical impact on future generations."

University of Waikato top 100 rankings:

#15 Life on Land 6

#14 Life Below Water 23

#16 Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions =44

#13 Climate Action =51

#10 Reduced Inequalities =59

#12 Responsible Consumption and Production =68

#8 Decent Work and Economic Growth =85

#6 Clean Water and Sanitation =89