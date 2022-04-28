Older Workers Plan a Good Step Forward - NZCCSS

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 12:16

The New Zealand Council of Christian Social Services (NZCCSS) welcomes the release of the Older Workers Employment Action Plan as a positive step in supporting older New Zealanders wanting to stay in work.

With more than 250-member organisations working with older people in their communities, Executive Officer Nikki Hurst says NZCCSS sees the Plan as important and necessary mahi.

"We’re encouraged that the Government is acknowledging older workers’ contribution to a well-functioning labour market. However, because it is important to the future of Aotearoa New Zealand, there are a few things we’d like to have seen more of in the Plan."

Hurst says that while research is featured, it would have been good to have written in the Plan that a proportion of the research would evaluate existing products and innovations.

"And we would like to have seen an assurance that the research will be made accessible to service providers and the community."

"We also advocate strongly that some of the research needs to be led by those on whom it impacts. We want to see older people being engaged as the key researchers or being supported to develop and deliver research - including community-based action research.

More broadly, Hurst adds that NZCCSS would like the Plan to have incorporated a commitment to employing a range of older people to be involved in the mahi generally.

"What better lead could there be but to walk the talk?"