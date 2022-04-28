Grey Power has hailed a Govt plan to support older people to return in workforce

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 16:40

The Older Workers Employment Action Plan, released by Minister for Social Development and Employment, Carmel Sepuloni and Minister for Seniors, Ayesha Verrall this week, includes training and upskilling in finding and staying in work, supporting employers to be more inclusive, and planning for the effects and opportunities of an aging workforce.

Grey Power Federation president Jan Pentecost said it had always been a concern for the federation that many capable and knowledgeable people were excluded from the workforce.

"Senior people, who have a lifetime of experience in all aspects of work, have a great deal to contribute but are all too often seen as past their use by date. That attitude can be challenging and it also denies the massive contribution such people can make to the nations’ economy."

Pentecost said it was often almost impossible for people over 50 to get employment regardless of ability and experience. "That is a very shallow attitude which has dominated the job market for far too long. It also denies young and newly qualified workers the ability to learn from an older generation who have skills and abilities they may not learn anywhere else. This plan, on which Grey Power, along with other organisations, was consulted on, will go a long way towards correcting that problem."

Pentecost said remaining in the workforce for as long older people wanted to was very important for the wellbeing of senior people.

"It can be a huge wrench to no longer have a job to go to every day and maintaining contact with work mates and colleagues is all some senior people have. This is a very positive development.