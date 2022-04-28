Jason Gunn and Roman Travers signed as Big Buddy ambassadors

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 17:12

The charity Big Buddy, which makes a difference for boys without dads in their lives, is proud to announce media personalities Jason Gunn and Roman Travers as its first ambassadors.

CEO Paul Burns is thrilled to have Jason and Roman on board at Big Buddy: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome such fine role models, who care deeply about young people, and we look forward to our ongoing partnership."

Jason has long been a fan of Big Buddy's work, saying: "I love the simplicity of it, just spending time with people, taking the time to show up for a boy who may have not had this before.

"The guys who put themselves forward for this are heroes in my eyes and I know how much of a difference it can make for someone. I cherish the time that I spend with my boy Louie - kicking a ball together, just the simple things - that's why I was inspired to support Paul and the team at Big Buddy."

Roman Travers is also excited to come on board as an ambassador adding to his already rewarding role as a Big Buddy to Little Buddy Aidan, 12. The two have been paired for five years.

"It’s important to me because I grew up in a family of seven children with no father on the scene. The power of a strong male role model has been demonstrated by many experts - it’s something I never had growing up," he says.

Roman and Aidan love spending regular time together and actually share a birthday, which was a real icebreaker. "One of the biggest improvements I’ve noticed is that for a boy who was seven years old and remarkably shy to the point of finding it painful to talk with strangers… he is now much more vocal and willing to speak when asked a question."

Roman and Jason will team up for the first time hosting The Big Quiz, an online fundraiser via Vidzing on May 12, with celebrity appearances and prizes to be won. All proceeds will go to making a difference in the lives of young boys. You can make a donation to join at vidzing.tv/big-buddy