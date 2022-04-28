Champions invited to join Welcoming Communities Advisory Group - QLDC

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 17:41

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is inviting expressions of interest from members of the local community keen to join a new advisory group that will help create a welcoming environment for migrants and New Zealanders who are new to the district.

Forming the advisory group marks the latest stage in Council’s participation in Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) Welcoming Communities Te Waharoa ki ngÄ Hapori programme.

QLDC Welcoming Communities Coordinator Silvia Dancose said she was keen to hear from any ‘people person’ who would enjoy sharing their passion for living in the district with newcomers.

"The purpose of the advisory group is to provide leadership and advice on our Welcoming Communities plans and guide the delivery of local activities. As one of 18 councils nationwide currently involved in the programme, our aim is to have a diverse collection of people representing newcomer groups alongside iwi, community, business and central government partners," she said.

"As an advisory group member, you’ll bring an understanding of what it means to be a newcomer. You’ll be able to contribute to developing a district-wide Welcoming Plan and help us bring it to life. Experience in community-led initiatives would also be helpful."

The QLDC Welcoming Communities Advisory Group will meet once a month on a voluntary basis and participate actively in events and activities.

Anyone keen to find out more should visit the Council’s website at www.qldc.govt.nz/welcoming-communities. Applications to join the advisory board must be received by 5.00pm on Friday 20 May.

Appointments will be confirmed by 3 June.