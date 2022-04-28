The results are in for the 2021 Resident Satisfaction Survey

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 19:39

The results are in, and Grey District Council has again received a high resident satisfaction score, with 71% of residents saying they are satisfied with Council services. The is run independently each year by Opinions Market Research Ltd.

On the whole those surveyed believe we are giving a good performance overall and that we offer good support, communication, consultation and are approachable, 66% were satisfied that Council consults with residents on important issues. 80% of people were satisfied with the overall service they received when they contacted Council. 80% of residents said that it’s a great place to live its friendly and that we have a sense of community.

Mayor Tania Gibson said, "the survey has given us some great insights, we know we have work to do with regards to our roading and our storm water systems, but plans are in place and I’m confident that these projects will be completed" Council is committed to is transformation journey to be a customer focused council so keeping our word and getting the job done is our top priority"

She said "The satisfaction level decreased slightly in 2021 to 70 % from 81 % in 2020. However, the impact of COVID-19 and the uncertainties it has created are a likely contributor to this. Many of our community facilities were impacted by the lockdown last year. Even so, the majority of core services performed well."

The Council’s top-rated services in 2021 were:

- Rubbish/recycling collected on time (94%)

- Drinking water supply (84%)

- Parks, reserves including walking tracks (84%)

- Parking (75%)

- Cemeteries (71%)

- Westland Recreation Centre (70%)

The full survey can be viewed on our website: https://www.greydc.govt.nz/