Fire and Emergency requests independent review to assess progress to address bullying and harassment

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 11:18

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Board Chair Rebecca Keoghan MNZM has asked the Te Kawa Mataaho - Public Service Commission to complete a review of its progress to address bullying and harassment in the organisation.

The review will look at how far the organisation has progressed in addressing the findings of retired Judge Coral Shaw’s independent review of workplace policies, procedures and practices to address bullying and harassment which was completed in 2019.

Mrs Keoghan says, "We fully accepted all 33 recommendations in Judge Coral Shaw’s report, and have been working to address these recommendations. At this point it is appropriate for us to assess the work we have done to help us plan the next phases of our work.

"The Fire and Emergency Board has always been clear that it will take time to achieve the lasting and meaningful change we require as an organisation. We are absolutely committed to continuing our progress towards a truly positive and inclusive workplace culture.

"I look forward to the findings of this independent review, and the reviewer’s recommendations on how we can continue to improve things for our people."

Mrs Keoghan requested Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO, under the Public Service Act 2020, to exercise her powers and functions to conduct a review into Fire and Emergency’s workplace culture and complaint handling practices.