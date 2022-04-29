Property transfer statistics: March 2022 quarter - Stats NZ

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 11:46

Property transfer statistics are based mainly on land transfer tax statements. They capture property transfers by New Zealanders and overseas people. This includes information on the citizenship, visa status, or tax residency of people and companies involved in property transfers.

Key facts

This data has been randomly rounded to protect confidentiality. Individual figures may not add up to totals. Counts below six are suppressed.

There were 40,476 property transfers, including 32,211 home transfers, in the March 2022 quarter. 0.3 percent of home transfers were to people without New Zealand citizenship or resident visas in the March 2022 quarter, compared with 0.4 percent in the March 2021 quarter. In the year ended March 2022, the areas with the highest number of home transfers to people without NZ citizenship or a resident visa were Christchurch city (72 home transfers), Queenstown-Lakes district (63 home transfers), and WaitematÄ local board (57 home transfers).

Home transfers by buyer type

There were 32,211 property transfers involving a home in the March 2022 quarter (down 28 percent from the March 2021 quarter). Of these:

78 percent were to at least one NZ citizen 11 percent were to corporate entities only (these could have NZ or overseas owners) 10 percent were to at least one NZ-resident-visa-holder (but no citizens) 0.3 percent were to no NZ citizens or resident-visa holders.

In the year ended March 2022, there were 154,938 home transfers (down 5.4 percent from the year ended March 2021). Of these:

79 percent (121,800) were to at least one NZ citizen 11 percent (17,031) were to corporate entities only 10 percent (15,570) were to at least one NZ-resident-visa-holder (but no citizens) 0.3 percent (531) were to no NZ citizens or resident-visa holders.

Information on the ownership of corporate entities is not currently available.

The percentage of home transfers to no NZ citizens or resident-visa holders has been 0.6 percent or less since 2019.

The Overseas Investment Amendment Act 2018 came into effect on 22 October 2018. It prevents most people who don’t hold NZ citizenship or a resident visa from buying residential property in New Zealand, with some exemptions (for example, some new homes, and Australian and Singaporean buyers).

Home transfers to overseas people by geographic area

In the year ended March 2022, the areas with the highest number of home transfers to people without NZ citizenship or resident visas were:

Christchurch city - 72 home transfers (0.5 percent of home transfers in the area) Queenstown-Lakes district - 63 home transfers (2.7 percent of home transfers in the area)

WaitematÄ local board - 57 home transfers (1.5 percent of home transfers in the area).

Australia leads buyers with overseas tax residency

Of the 32,211 home transfers in the March 2022 quarter, 627 were to buyers who all stated an overseas tax residency, including:

Australia - 183 transfers United States - 126 United Kingdom - 81 Singapore - 33.

Tax residency is not the same as nationality. For example, an overseas tax resident may be a NZ citizen living overseas. Alternatively, a NZ tax resident could be an overseas citizen who lives in New Zealand, or a company with overseas owners.

