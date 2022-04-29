Te Araroa wants good keen trustees - NZ Walking Access Commission

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 12:50

Aotearoa New Zealand’s internationally recognised 3,000km walking trail is famous for its volunteers. They give their time to maintain the paths, look after the walkers and administer the trail.

In the Wellington region, the trail is at its most diverse, taking in dense Tararua forests, windswept KÄpiti beaches and bustling capital city streets. Te Araroa Wellington Trust is currently looking for two new trustees to help govern the section of the trail that runs from near Levin to Wellington’s South Coast.

Te Araroa executive director Matt Claridge says the critical requirement for these volunteers is an enthusiasm for the trail and a love for helping people explore the outdoors.

"Ideally, they have some governing experience or a background in community service. They might have a background in marketing, business, or local government. They might be knowledgeable about MÄoritanga. They might have a tourism background. But the key thing is that they love Te Araroa and the people on it."

Claridge says Te Araroa Wellington Trust looks after a valuable local recreational asset for both Wellington locals and tourists.

"We want the Wellington section of Te Araroa to be a place that all Wellingtonians can explore one section at a time. We want it to be something that local people treasure.

"We strongly believe that volunteers learn new skills if they are enthusiastic and passionate. The existing trustees can help our new trustees to build a trail that belongs to everyone and make sure our walk of a lifetime is constantly growing and improving," says Claridge.

To apply: please email teararoawellingtontrust@gmail.com with some information about you, your background, and why you think you would make a good trustee.