Tenders invited for $15M roading upgrades programme - QLDC

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 12:55

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will soon be inviting tenders from potential contractors to deliver its current three-year minor works roading upgrades programme totalling approximately $15M.

Half the funding for all projects included in the programme is coming from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency via its Low Cost, Low Risk (LCLR) initiative.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Pete Hansby said the work will improve traffic flow and public safety in addition to the quality of roads themselves.

"These projects will make a positive difference to drivers in and around Queenstown and the Upper Clutha as well as increasing active travel options. The Schools to Pool route from Aubrey Rd to Wanaka Recreation Centre, linking three primary schools and Mount Aspiring College, will be a particular milestone in this regard," he said.

The full list of projects in the 2021-24 LCLR programme includes (in no particular order):

Upper Clutha

> Golf Course Rd crossing;

> Golf Course Rd/Ballantyne Rd intersection;

> Ballantyne Rd/Riverbank Rd intersection;

> Schools to Pool active travel route;

> Rata St traffic calming;

> WÄnaka Mt Aspiring Rd speed management;

> Capell Ave/Domain Rd intersection (Lake HÄwea);

> Cardrona and Cardrona Valley Road safety upgrades.

Whakatipu

> Hawthorne Dr/Red Oaks Dr/Cherry Blossom Ave intersections upgrade;

> Glenorchy corridor - guardrail, markings, signage;

> Lower Shotover Rd - widening, safety treatments;

> Crown Range Rd - Chain Bay 4 improvements;

> Crown Range Rd - speed management.

Council has posted an ‘early notice’ on the New Zealand Government Electronic Tenders Service (GETS) website and interested parties are encouraged to check the website for full details of individual projects as they become available.

"We’ll be tendering for individual larger projects and combined packages of smaller projects as we complete the detailed designs," said Mr Hansby.