'Summer is over, but that's no reason to hibernate!'

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 13:30

Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay has teamed up with the National Aquarium of New Zealand to bring locals a nature challenge with a twist.

‘Beautiful Bay in May’ consists of 31 simple and fun ideas for people to explore nature this autumn, from discovering the birds in their backyards to local rivers and beaches.

Rachel Haydon, National Aquarium of New Zealand General Manager, says May is the perfect time to get out in nature while the weather is still pleasant, admire autumn colours and breathe in some fresh air before winter sets in.

"Being amongst nature improves people’s mood and it’s also good for overall wellbeing, helps reduce blood pressure, stress levels and tension. Best of all, it’s free!" Rachel says.

As well as the personal benefits of nature, there is another, more serious, reason for the campaign.

Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay Community Facilitator, Belinda Sleight, hopes Beautiful Bay in May will raise awareness of the fact that Hawke’s Bay is losing many native species and ecosystems, including 75% of native vegetation due to land clearance.

"Loss of this biodiversity is a massive concern locally, nationally, and globally as it is vital to our survival, and the survival of our planet," Belinda says.

"The more we engage with nature and appreciate how good we feel when we are connected with our natural environment, the more we will work to protect and enhance what we have that makes Hawke’s Bay such a special place.

"Beautiful Bay in May is an epic adventure for our community to get involved in, while helping our precious environment too."

Participants are encouraged to team up with whÄnau, work colleagues, friends or classmates to vie for a number of prizes available.

For more information and to download the activity sheet head to www.biodiversityhb.org or www.nationalaquarium.co.nz