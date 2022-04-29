Partnership unlocks new housing opportunities for Te Kuiti

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 14:50

A vacant council site is getting a new lease on life thanks to collaboration between KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities, and Waitomo District Council that will deliver much needed new public homes.

KÄinga Ora and Waitomo District Council announced today a new opportunity for much needed public housing in Te Kuiti, with KÄinga Ora purchasing a vacant 3083m2 site at Lawrence Street from the Council.

The site has previously been unoccupied and will now have the double benefit of being developed to provide around 11-13 new public homes, as well as enabling opportunities for surrounding landowners to develop their previously land locked sites.

Mark Rawson, Regional Director Waikato, KÄinga Ora is excited to start work, and the opportunities this partnership with Waitomo District Council enables.

"Today is really exciting news for Te Kuiti and the start of delivering new public housing for the first time since the 1990’s," said Mark.

"Depending on the consenting process our plans are to deliver between 11-13 new homes on the site, with work expected to start late this year or early next, and aiming for the homes to be ready for whÄnau to move in around mid-2024."

"We want to thank the Mayor and Waitomo District Council for working with us on this opportunity, and it’s a great example of organisations working together to deliver housing for our communities"

With 63 people on the housing register in Waitomo, these homes will go a long way to meeting the urgent need in the area.

Mayor John Robertson is pleased to have reached this milestone.

"We have achieved so much with this initiative," said Mayor Robertson.

"Most importantly we have enabled six land-locked owners to gain access to their land. For years they have patiently waited for Council to take the action we have today.

"Secondly, Council has released land for housing. This land is adjacent to Te Kuiti Kohanga Reo and close to Centennial Park Primary School. It should be lived on and nurtured, not left unoccupied.

"Thirdly, we have found a partner with KÄinga Ora and a supporter with Te Puni Kokiri. This is the best of Council, community, and central Government working together.

Mark also outlined that KÄinga Ora as an organisation is about delivering homes as well as enabling more homes to be built by other landowners and developers.

"What is particularly special about this site, is not only will the site be used for much needed new state homes, but developing this land provides the base infrastructure including a new road and services to assist with unlocking housing opportunities for the neighbouring six MÄori owned land blocks."

"We’re committed to keeping the community up-to-date on this development, and we look forward to sharing more detailed plans with neighbours and the community in the coming months."

Mark outlined that there was more to come in improving housing outcomes for Te Kuiti.

"We’re doing the investigative work to upgrade some of our older homes, and we have other opportunities underway to deliver more new housing in Te Kuiti. We will keep the community updated as these opportunities are confirmed."

Mayor Robertson is looking forward to work starting, and pleased with the results of the partnership.

"Thank you to everyone involved. It's taken two years, but we've got there! Now let's get the houses built."