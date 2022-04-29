Danny Karatea-Goddard appointed Sisters of Compassion Co-Chief Executive

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 15:35

Deacon Danny Karatea-Goddard has been appointed Co-Chief Executive MÄori- Tumu Whakarae of the Sisters of Compassion Group, the religious order founded by Meri HÅhepa Mother Suzanne Aubert. He joins Dr Chris Gallavin (appointed in March 2021) as Co-Chief Executive-Tumu Whakarae of the group. Deacon Karatea-Goddard comes to the Sisters of Compassion from roles including MÄori Adviser with the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference and Vicar for MÄori with the Catholic Archdiocese of Wellington.

Sister Margaret Anne Mills of the Sisters of Compassion says the appointment builds on Meri Hohepa Suzanne Aubert’s bicultural work with MÄori especially at Jerusalem on the Whanganui River in the 1880s: "Our multicultural reality is only made real and will only be successful if we understand our bicultural foundation. We hold that the work of Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert is of pivotal importance in our journey toward true partnership in Aotearoa New Zealand. It is an expression of our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi".

Deacon Karatea-Goddard says his appointment is particularly personal: "A number of my aunties, my children and I have been recipients of the mission of Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert. To be able to serve the Sisters of Compassion whÄnau is a privilege, and I am excited to join them as we explore deepening our commitment to biculturalism as we move into a new future in these uncertain times."

A pÅwhiri for Deacon Karatea-Goddard will be held at Our Lady’s Home of Compassion in Island Bay on Monday 23 May 2022 at 10am, followed later by a pÅwhiri in HiruhÄrama Jerusalem, where Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert is recognized for her work with MÄori communities.

The Venerable Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert (1835-1926) founded the Daughters of Our Lady of Compassion (the Sisters of Compassion) in 1892. She was a friend and advocate for MÄori, children, the poor and the sick, with the Sisters continuing her work to this day. Among her many achievements, she founded the Compassion Soup Kitchen in Wellington which is still run by the Sisters. The Sisters are at present considering their next step in Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert’s path to sainthood, which has been delayed by a Vatican committee ruling a possible miracle attributed to her could be explained by medical science.

29 Paenga WhÄwhÄ 2022

Kua tohua a RÄ«kona Danny Karatea-Goddard hei Tumu Whakarae Takirua mÅ te Piringa o NgÄ WhÄea Tapu PÅ«aroha

Kua tohua a RÄ«kona Danny Karatea-Goddard hei Tumu Whakarae Takirua MÄori mÅ te Piringa o NgÄ WhÄea Tapu PÅ«aroha, te RÅpÅ« Whakapono i whakaÅ«ngia e te WhÄea Tapu, e Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert. Ko rÄua ko TÄkuta Chris Gallavin (i tohua i te mÄrama o PoutÅ«-te-Rangi 2021) ka noho hei Tumu Whakarae Takirua mÅ te piringa. He mea whiwhi a RÄ«kona Danny Karatea-Goddard e NgÄ WhÄea PÅ«aroha i runga i ngÄ tÄtai tÅ«ranga mahi kua nÅhia e ia, arÄ he kaitohutohu kaupapa MÄori mÅ te Huinga PÄ«hopa Katorika o Aotearoa, he KaihautÅ« MÄori mÅ te Rohe PÄ«hopa o te Papaioea me te Rohe PÄ«hopa Matua Katorika o Te Åªpoko o te Ika.

E mea ana a WhÄea Tapu Margaret Anne Mills o NgÄ WhÄea Tapu PÅ«aroha he Äpitihanga te huranga mai o te tÅ«ranga nei ki ngÄ mahitahitanga a Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert me te iwi MÄori i HiruhÄrama, i te Awa o Whanganui i ngÄ tau 1800: "Ko te mÅhio ki te whakapapa o te mahitahi ki te iwi MÄori te tÅ«Äpapa e whai mÄramatanga ai tÄtou me pÄwhea te mahitahi ki ngÄ iwi katoa. E Å« tonu ana mÄtou ki te whakaaro, ko ngÄ mahi a Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert he mea hiranga nui i runga tonu i tÅ tÄtou hiahia kia ngÄtahi te noho me te iwi MÄori i Aotearoa. Koia nei tÄnei, te whakatinanatanga o tÅ tÄtou herenga ki Te Tiriti o Waitangi".

E mea ana a Danny Karatea-Goddard he mea matawhaiaro tÄnei tÅ«nga ki Ä ia, "He mea atawhai Ätehi o Åku ake whÄea, he kaiwhiwhi mÄtou ko Äku tamariki ki ngÄ mahi manaaki a Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert. I tÄnei wÄ o te pÅhauhau he hÅnore nui tÄnei mahi te manaaki i te tangata. He mea manahau te hono atu ki te whÄnau o NgÄ WhÄea PÅ«aroha i a rÄtou e ruku ana i ngÄ kaupapa tikanga rua, na, i a tÄtou e eketahi ana i te waka eke noa ki Pae Matarehu. Ka tÅ« tÄtehi pÅwhiri mÅ RÄ«kona Danny Karatea-Goddard ki te KÄinga o PÅ«raoha o tÅ TÄtou Kahurangi, ki Tapu-te-Ranga hei te 23 o Haratua 2022, hei te takiwÄ o te 10 i te ata. NÄ wai rÄ ka pÅwhiringia ki Hiruhrama, te kainga i hau ai ngÄ rongo a Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert mÅ Äna mahi i roto i ngÄ hapori MÄori.

NÄ Suzanne Aubert (1835 - 1926) NgÄ Pononga TamÄhine o TÅ TÄtou Kahurangi PÅ«aroha (NgÄ WhÄea Tapu o PÅ«aroha) i whakakaupapa i te tau 1892. Koia tÄrÄ he hoa pÅ«mau, he kaitaunaki mÅ te iwi MÄori, mÅ ngÄ taitamariki, mÅ te rawakore me te hunga tÅ«roro, kua kawea tonutia Änei mahi e ngÄ WhÄea Tapu tae noa ki tÄnei rÄ. Hui katoa ngÄ hua nui i puta i a ia, ko tÄtehi hua nui rawa ko te Kihini Hupa Puaroha ki PÅneke e whakahaerehia tonuhia ana e ngÄ Whaea Tapu. Kei te wÄnanga tonu ngÄ WhÄea Tapu i te ara whakamua me te huarahi Åkawa kia tohua ai a Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert he HÄto, nÄ runga i te mea kua tinakuhia te hÄ«koi hÄtotanga a Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert e ngÄ whakatau o tÄtehi kaunihera Watikana e whakapae ana, ko te merekara i Ä ia, kei ngÄ tÄtai kÅrero pÅ«taiao kÄ Åna whakamÄramatanga.