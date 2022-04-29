Danny Karatea-Goddard appointed Sisters of Compassion Co-Chief Executive

|
Deacon Danny Karatea-Goddard has been appointed Co-Chief Executive MÄori- Tumu Whakarae of the Sisters of Compassion Group, the religious order founded by Meri HÅhepa Mother Suzanne Aubert. He joins Dr Chris Gallavin (appointed in March 2021) as Co-Chief Executive-Tumu Whakarae of the group. Deacon Karatea-Goddard comes to the Sisters of Compassion from roles including MÄori Adviser with the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference and Vicar for MÄori with the Catholic Archdiocese of Wellington.
Sister Margaret Anne Mills of the Sisters of Compassion says the appointment builds on Meri Hohepa Suzanne Aubert’s bicultural work with MÄori especially at Jerusalem on the Whanganui River in the 1880s: "Our multicultural reality is only made real and will only be successful if we understand our bicultural foundation. We hold that the work of Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert is of pivotal importance in our journey toward true partnership in Aotearoa New Zealand. It is an expression of our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi".
Deacon Karatea-Goddard says his appointment is particularly personal: "A number of my aunties, my children and I have been recipients of the mission of Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert. To be able to serve the Sisters of Compassion whÄnau is a privilege, and I am excited to join them as we explore deepening our commitment to biculturalism as we move into a new future in these uncertain times."
A pÅwhiri for Deacon Karatea-Goddard will be held at Our Lady’s Home of Compassion in Island Bay on Monday 23 May 2022 at 10am, followed later by a pÅwhiri in HiruhÄrama Jerusalem, where Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert is recognized for her work with MÄori communities.
The Venerable Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert (1835-1926) founded the Daughters of Our Lady of Compassion (the Sisters of Compassion) in 1892. She was a friend and advocate for MÄori, children, the poor and the sick, with the Sisters continuing her work to this day. Among her many achievements, she founded the Compassion Soup Kitchen in Wellington which is still run by the Sisters. The Sisters are at present considering their next step in Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert’s path to sainthood, which has been delayed by a Vatican committee ruling a possible miracle attributed to her could be explained by medical science.
Kua tohua a RÄ«kona Danny Karatea-Goddard hei Tumu Whakarae Takirua mÅ te Piringa o NgÄ WhÄea Tapu PÅ«aroha
Kua tohua a RÄ«kona Danny Karatea-Goddard hei Tumu Whakarae Takirua MÄori mÅ te Piringa o NgÄ WhÄea Tapu PÅ«aroha, te RÅpÅ« Whakapono i whakaÅ«ngia e te WhÄea Tapu, e Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert. Ko rÄua ko TÄkuta Chris Gallavin (i tohua i te mÄrama o PoutÅ«-te-Rangi 2021) ka noho hei Tumu Whakarae Takirua mÅ te piringa. He mea whiwhi a RÄ«kona Danny Karatea-Goddard e NgÄ WhÄea PÅ«aroha i runga i ngÄ tÄtai tÅ«ranga mahi kua nÅhia e ia, arÄ he kaitohutohu kaupapa MÄori mÅ te Huinga PÄ«hopa Katorika o Aotearoa, he KaihautÅ« MÄori mÅ te Rohe PÄ«hopa o te Papaioea me te Rohe PÄ«hopa Matua Katorika o Te Åªpoko o te Ika.
E mea ana a WhÄea Tapu Margaret Anne Mills o NgÄ WhÄea Tapu PÅ«aroha he Äpitihanga te huranga mai o te tÅ«ranga nei ki ngÄ mahitahitanga a Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert me te iwi MÄori i HiruhÄrama, i te Awa o Whanganui i ngÄ tau 1800: "Ko te mÅhio ki te whakapapa o te mahitahi ki te iwi MÄori te tÅ«Äpapa e whai mÄramatanga ai tÄtou me pÄwhea te mahitahi ki ngÄ iwi katoa. E Å« tonu ana mÄtou ki te whakaaro, ko ngÄ mahi a Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert he mea hiranga nui i runga tonu i tÅ tÄtou hiahia kia ngÄtahi te noho me te iwi MÄori i Aotearoa. Koia nei tÄnei, te whakatinanatanga o tÅ tÄtou herenga ki Te Tiriti o Waitangi".
E mea ana a Danny Karatea-Goddard he mea matawhaiaro tÄnei tÅ«nga ki Ä ia, "He mea atawhai Ätehi o Åku ake whÄea, he kaiwhiwhi mÄtou ko Äku tamariki ki ngÄ mahi manaaki a Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert. I tÄnei wÄ o te pÅhauhau he hÅnore nui tÄnei mahi te manaaki i te tangata. He mea manahau te hono atu ki te whÄnau o NgÄ WhÄea PÅ«aroha i a rÄtou e ruku ana i ngÄ kaupapa tikanga rua, na, i a tÄtou e eketahi ana i te waka eke noa ki Pae Matarehu. Ka tÅ« tÄtehi pÅwhiri mÅ RÄ«kona Danny Karatea-Goddard ki te KÄinga o PÅ«raoha o tÅ TÄtou Kahurangi, ki Tapu-te-Ranga hei te 23 o Haratua 2022, hei te takiwÄ o te 10 i te ata. NÄ wai rÄ ka pÅwhiringia ki Hiruhrama, te kainga i hau ai ngÄ rongo a Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert mÅ Äna mahi i roto i ngÄ hapori MÄori.
NÄ Suzanne Aubert (1835 - 1926) NgÄ Pononga TamÄhine o TÅ TÄtou Kahurangi PÅ«aroha (NgÄ WhÄea Tapu o PÅ«aroha) i whakakaupapa i te tau 1892. Koia tÄrÄ he hoa pÅ«mau, he kaitaunaki mÅ te iwi MÄori, mÅ ngÄ taitamariki, mÅ te rawakore me te hunga tÅ«roro, kua kawea tonutia Änei mahi e ngÄ WhÄea Tapu tae noa ki tÄnei rÄ. Hui katoa ngÄ hua nui i puta i a ia, ko tÄtehi hua nui rawa ko te Kihini Hupa Puaroha ki PÅneke e whakahaerehia tonuhia ana e ngÄ Whaea Tapu. Kei te wÄnanga tonu ngÄ WhÄea Tapu i te ara whakamua me te huarahi Åkawa kia tohua ai a Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert he HÄto, nÄ runga i te mea kua tinakuhia te hÄ«koi hÄtotanga a Meri HÅhepa Suzanne Aubert e ngÄ whakatau o tÄtehi kaunihera Watikana e whakapae ana, ko te merekara i Ä ia, kei ngÄ tÄtai kÅrero pÅ«taiao kÄ Åna whakamÄramatanga.
