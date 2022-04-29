Independent review of FENZ's progress on bullying and harassment culture

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 16:48

The United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) welcomes today’s announcement by Te Kawa Mataaho, the Public Service Commission, to appoint Belinda Clark QSO to lead an independent review into the progress that Fire and Emergency New Zealand has made to eliminate bullying and harassment from its culture.

The UFBA is contracted by Fire and Emergency NZ to provide FENZ volunteers with information and support services, at no charge to the volunteer.

The UFBA are fully supportive of the Te Kawa Mataaho review. The Association looks forward to contributing and co-operating fully in the Review.

The UFBA, with its members, are also in the process of reviewing its own behaviour and conduct procedures, and will have a new conduct regime in place shortly.