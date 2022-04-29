Sir Graham Lowe's comments are unacceptable. We need to do more for whanau

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 16:50

E Tipu E Rea WhÄnau Services are challenging comments made by Sir Graham Lowe today on Radio New Zealand’s Morning Report with Corin Dan. As a kaupapa MÄori organisation who works with some of our most marginalised young people every single day we challenge the notion of parental blame that was tabled by Sir Graham this morning. The comments made by Sir Graham did nothing to empower parents, they did not offer any real solutions, nor did they address the actual issue of the rise in noticeable crime by young offenders. The comments came from a place of privilege and were plainly insulting.

Whilst we acknowledge the excellent work and results that Sir Graham’s ‘Kick for the Seagulls’ programme has had for those in prison, we simultaneously encourage everyone to think outside of the very narrow frame presented by Sir Graham that calls for people to blame parents.

E Tipu E Rea WhÄnau Services works with young whÄnau who are facing huge challenges including homelessness, unemployment, family violence and all of these have been compounded by Covid-19 and politics. When we look at a family unit we must also look at all the social determinants that influence the way each part of the whÄnau lives. This includes political decision making that creates an atmosphere that is almost impossible to function ‘well’ within.

CEO Zoe Hawke explains ‘Comments made by Graham Lowe about kids raising kids only adds to the stigma and discrimination already facing young parents. The idea that young parents are a problem to be fixed is completely false and is a major contributing factor to mental distress experienced by young whÄnau. We need people in influential positions removing shame and not adding to it. Stigma and discrimination is a significant barrier to our future generations thriving. Furthermore, downplaying the debilitating impacts of poverty, while also not speaking to racism and intergenerational trauma, comes from a place of privilege and not from reality"

It can be easy for people who may have survived tough circumstances and come out prosperous to forget that not everyone may have the same pathway to prosperity as they did and therefore their judgement can be clouded. E Tipu E Rea WhÄnau Services would like to remind people of their humanity and that judging people without understanding their circumstances does more harm to our communities than good. Young people make mistakes and we as a society should be looking at working together to prevent harm. Ends.