ANZIIF appoint insurance industry leaders to its board of directors

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 17:06

ANZIIF is delighted to announce the appointment of Kimberley Jonsson, CEO of CHU Underwriting Agencies and Brendan Dunne, Chief Customer and Operations Officer of Allianz Australia to its Board of Directors.

Kimberley Jonsson is the Chief Executive Officer for CHU Underwriting Agencies, and a Fellow of ANZIIF. With 17 years’ experience across multiple regions, Kimberley is one of Australia’s leading specialists in Body Corporate insurance. In 2017, Kimberley was named ANZIIF’s Young Insurance Professional of the Year at the Australian Insurance Industry Awards.

‘I have always been proud of my association with ANZIIF as our industry’s peak membership and educational body,’ says Jonsson. At a time when all organizations face not only operational but also regulatory challenges, ANZIIFs commitment to promoting and enhancing the professionalism of the insurance industry is extremely important. I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to ANZIIF.’

Brendan Dunne is the Chief Customer and Operations Officer at Allianz Australia, leading a team of over 2,500 people across General Insurance, IT and Security, Business and Technology Transformation, Procurement, Property and Facilities. He is passionate about delivering quality service to customers and community in moments that matter.

‘Our role in the insurance industry is to provide our customers with peace of mind so they can get on with living their lives,’ Dunne says. ‘I am excited to join the ANZIIF Board of Directors, an organisation which is committed to inspiring and educating a new generation of insurance leaders and continuing to uplift the standards for customer centricity and excellence across the industry.’

‘The ANZIIF Board strives to represent that diversity of our industry and we are delighted to have leaders of the calibre of Brendan and Kimberley to join our Board, ensuring that ANZIIF remains industry engaged and relevant to the changing needs of our broader insurance community, added Prue Willsford, CEO of ANZIIF.

Click here to view the ANZIIF Board - https://anziif.com/about/boards-and-councils