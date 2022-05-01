NZ Vegetarian Society Think Kind Student Competition 2022 - Open for entries

Sunday, 1 May, 2022 - 06:00

The NZ Vegetarian Society (NZVS) annual Think Kind Student Competition has officially launched 1 May. The competition encourages students from years 0 to 13 to submit any type of project about being kind to animals and the planet.

The winner of the competition will receive $1,000 towards their school, and every entrant receives a prize. Entries can range from artwork, literature, film, music and anything in between.

In 2021, NZVS received entries from across Aotearoa with Rayaan Rastogi from Prebbleton Primary School, Christchurch, taking out the top prize with his enchanting video ‘Be Kind to Animals’.

Julia Clements, NZVS President, says the competition aims to encourage youth to start thinking about what they are eating.

"Think Kind reflects great values - healthy living, sustainability and reducing animal cruelty. It’s important to encourage young New Zealanders to reflect on the importance of kindness to animals, and it’s great to see how many students want to get involved and make a positive contribution."

The closing date for submissions is Wednesday, 31 August 2022. After entries close, the NZVS judging panel will select the top 10 projects to present for public voting from 1 October - World Vegetarian Day - which will determine the overall winner. The winner will be announced on 1 November, World Vegan Day.

The competition would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors - Cookie Time, Hell, Pathfinder Asset Management, Richmond Foods, as well as OSM, Angel Food, Goodness Me, The Baker's Son, Panna Soaps, Pasta Vera, Food Nation, Annies, Proper Crisps and Goodbye.