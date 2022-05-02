Infrastructure Strategy 'a positive step towards making NZ a better place'

Monday, 2 May, 2022 - 11:51

Infrastructure New Zealand welcomes today’s release of Infrastructure Strategy 2022 - 2052 from The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga.

Two years of independent investigation has culminated in a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for communities and future generations to thrive. The strategy has implications for not only the infrastructure sector, but for social, economic, environmental and cultural outcomes for communities across the country.

The substantial consultation process included Infrastructure New Zealand workshops around the country which enabled members to provide direct input.

"The infrastructure challenges we face as a country are many, and they loom increasingly large. The fact that we now, for the first time, have a long-term strategy, lays a solid foundation for providing Kiwis with the world-class infrastructure they deserve" says Claire Edmondson, Chief Executive of Infrastructure New Zealand.

"The strategy does well in bringing together many issues that, despite being strongly linked, have until now often been discussed in isolation. It covers the sorts of things that provide the certainty we need for the sector to get on with the job of making New Zealand a better place for everyone," Edmondson says.

"We are particularly pleased with the recommendation of an independent priority list to build consensus around key projects and initiatives that address significant long-term problems. Coupled with a principled approach to decision making and funding and finance decisions, this will enable our sector to plan for the appropriate resources and supply chain to actually deliver the work. The recommendation for a national infrastructure skills plan will also go a long way to ensuring we have the right people with the right skills to bring our infrastructure into the future.

"The strategy’s success now depends on the buy-in of local and central government, and the broader infrastructure sector itself. It will also need to be responsive and remain relevant - a living, breathing document supported by a framework that enables progress tracking and updates".

INZ looks forward to continuing to work with The Infrastructure Commission as the Government response to the strategy is finalised later this year, and beyond as the strategy is implemented.