Te Matawai, Waka Kotahi NZTA today unveils one of the first bilingual kura/school traffic signs

Ka huraina ngÄ tohu huarahi reorua
mÅ ngÄ kura auraki ki Ahuriri
NÅ tÄnei rÄ, ka huraina e Te MÄtÄwai me Waka Kotahi ko tÄtahi o ngÄ tohu huarahi reorua tuatahi mÅ ngÄ kura/kura auraki, nÅ muri mai i te whakahoutanga o ngÄ Waeture.
Ko te Waeture Ikiiki Whenua: NgÄ Taputapu Whakahaere Waka HÄereere (NgÄ Tohu Kura/Kura Auraki) 2022 tÄrÄ, ka tautuhi i ngÄ tikanga here mÅ ngÄ tohu 'kura' ka taea te whakamahi ki ngÄ huarahi kua whakahoutia kia reorua ngÄ tohu kura hou.
I whai kupu a TÄkuta Jeremy TÄtere McLeod i te whakarewatanga ki Ahuriri, ko ia te kanohi o Te Poari o Te MÄtÄwai nÅ tÄnei takiwÄ, he Pouwhakahaere hoki nÅ NgÄti Kahungunu. Hei tÄna: "ka whakamihi a NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated ki ngÄ mahi hei whakatangata whenua anÅ i te reo MÄori ki te rohe o tÅ tÄtau iwi. He iwi mÄtau kua kaha nei te ngaro haere o te reo MÄori, Ä, he tino huarahi ngÄ momo mahi nei hei whakaora mai anÅ i te reo MÄori ki tÄnei takiwÄ".
Hei Äpiti mai, ka kÄ« a Reikura Kahi, Hoa Toihau o Te MÄtÄwai: "he kÅpare pai tÄnei kaupapa ki te whÄinga ngÄtahi a NgÄi MÄori me te Karauna , kia mÄhorahora, kia whakanui hoki i te reo MÄori. He tino huarahi tÄnei hei whakawhÄnui i ngÄ wÄhi ka whai wÄhi te tangata ki te whakamahi i te reo MÄori ki Å rÄtau hapori".
Ka kÄ« a Kane Patena, Director of Land Transport ki Waka Kotahi: "he tapuwae iti tÄnei ka nui tÅna awenga hei huarahi e whai wÄhi mai ai a Aotearoa whÄnui ki te reo MÄori mÄ ngÄ tohu huarahi".
Ko te whakamanatanga o te waeture hou tÄtahi wÄhanga o te hÅtaka He Tohu Huarahi MÄori e kÅkiritia ana e Te MÄtÄwai me Waka Kotahi ka taki whakanui i te whakamahinga o ngÄ tohu reorua, haere ake nei.
Kei te tautokona He Tohu Huarahi MÄori e tÄtahi kapa pÅ«kenga-maha nÅ ngÄ tari e rua me tÄtahi rÅpÅ« mÄtanga whakamÄori kÅrero nÅ ngÄ pito katoa o te motu. He mea whakatÅ« a Te MÄtÄwai i te tau 2016 e Te Ture o te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Act), Ä, ka mahi tahi ki te Karauna ki te whakaora i te reo MÄori.
"Kei te hÄngai te whÄinga a Waka Kotahi kia rangona, kia kitea nuitia te reo MÄori ki tÄ Te MÄtÄwai," hei tÄ Kane Patena.
MÄ te waeture hou, ka miramira ake te momotuhi o te kupu 'kura' ki runga i te kupu 'school' kia kitea te rerekÄtanga o te reo MÄori me te reo PÄkehÄ i ngÄ tohu kura hou.
Ka whakamahia ngÄ tohu Kura/School e ngÄ Mana Whakahaere Huarahi hei te wÄ me whakahou ngÄ tohu o tÄnei wÄ, ka whakamahia kÄtia he tohu hou. Ka mana Ä-ture tonu ngÄ tohu reo PÄkehÄ anake mÅ tÄnei wÄ, kia tae ki te wÄ ka whakahoutia.
Kei te tautokona tÄnei hÅtaka e Te ManatÅ« Waka me te whai wÄhi mai hoki o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.
Kua whakamahia kÄtia ngÄ tohu reo rua i runga i te kÅtuitui ki roto i ngÄ tau, engari ka riro mÄ te waeture hou e whakaÅrite ai, e whakahaumaru hoki ai te whakamahinga puta noa i a Aotearoa.
TÄrÄ Ätahi atu tohu huarahi ka tukuna hei matapakitanga mÄ te iwi tÅ«matanui hei te roanga atu o tÄnei tau.
KA MUTU
He kÅrero anÅ mÅ te hÅtaka tohu huarahi reorua o He Tohu Huarahi MÄori
Ka tae ngÄ taipitopito hangarau me ngÄ whakaahua o ngÄ tohu Kura/School te tirotiro ki te pae ipurangi o Waka Kotahi.
Te MÄtÄwai and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency today unveiled one of the first bilingual kura/school traffic signs since a recent Rule change was introduced.
The Land Transport Rule: Traffic Control Devices (Kura/School Signs) Amendment 2022, which specifies requirements for ‘school’ signs that can be used on roads, now requires bilingual sign supplements for new school signs.
Speaking at the launch in Ahuriri Napier, Dr. Jeremy TÄtere MacLeod Local Te MÄtÄwai board representative and Director at NgÄti kahungunu iwi incorporated shared "NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated salutes the efforts being undertaken to normalise te reo MÄori again within our tribal region. We are a tribe who suffered major language losses and initiatives such as these go a long way to reinstating te reo MÄori within the district".
Te MÄtÄwai Board Co-Chair Reikura Kahi added: "This Kaupapa represents a positive contribution to the Crown and MÄori shared vision, kia mauriora te reo. To share and celebrate MÄori as a first language. We see this as a critical step to expand the spaces where people feel empowered to use the MÄori language in their communities.
Waka Kotahi Director of Land Transport Kane Patena says, "this small but important step represents a significant opportunity to increase Aotearoa whÄnui engagement with te reo MÄori through traffic signs.
The introduction of the new rule is part of the He Tohu Huarahi MÄori bilingual traffic signs programme led by Te MÄtÄwai and Waka Kotahi which will see more bilingual signs enabled using a phased approach.
The He Tohu Huarahi MÄori programme is supported by a multi-disciplinary team from both organisations and an expert panel of te reo MÄori translators from across the motu. Te MÄtÄwai was established in 2016 by Te Ture o te reo MÄori (MÄori Language Act) and works in partnership with the Crown for MÄori language revitalisation.
"The Waka Kotahi vision of contributing to having te reo MÄori seen heard and spoken is aligned with Te MÄtÄwai," says Mr Patena.
The amended rule shows the word kura in bolder font above the word school to differentiate te reo MÄori and English on new school traffic signs.
The Kura/School signs will be used by Road Controlling Authorities when existing signs need to be replaced or new signs are introduced. Existing English-only school signs remain legal traffic signs until they are replaced.
The programme also has support from Te ManatÅ« Waka Ministry of Transport and input from Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori Language Commission.
Bilingual signs have been used on the network for some time, but the rule change will help with more consistent and safe use across Aotearoa New Zealand.
A selection of other traffic signs is expected to be released for public consultation later this year.
