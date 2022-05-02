Te Matawai, Waka Kotahi NZTA today unveils one of the first bilingual kura/school traffic signs

Monday, 2 May, 2022 - 13:35

Ka huraina ngÄ tohu huarahi reorua

mÅ ngÄ kura auraki ki Ahuriri

NÅ tÄnei rÄ, ka huraina e Te MÄtÄwai me Waka Kotahi ko tÄtahi o ngÄ tohu huarahi reorua tuatahi mÅ ngÄ kura/kura auraki, nÅ muri mai i te whakahoutanga o ngÄ Waeture.

Ko te Waeture Ikiiki Whenua: NgÄ Taputapu Whakahaere Waka HÄereere (NgÄ Tohu Kura/Kura Auraki) 2022 tÄrÄ, ka tautuhi i ngÄ tikanga here mÅ ngÄ tohu 'kura' ka taea te whakamahi ki ngÄ huarahi kua whakahoutia kia reorua ngÄ tohu kura hou.

I whai kupu a TÄkuta Jeremy TÄtere McLeod i te whakarewatanga ki Ahuriri, ko ia te kanohi o Te Poari o Te MÄtÄwai nÅ tÄnei takiwÄ, he Pouwhakahaere hoki nÅ NgÄti Kahungunu. Hei tÄna: "ka whakamihi a NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated ki ngÄ mahi hei whakatangata whenua anÅ i te reo MÄori ki te rohe o tÅ tÄtau iwi. He iwi mÄtau kua kaha nei te ngaro haere o te reo MÄori, Ä, he tino huarahi ngÄ momo mahi nei hei whakaora mai anÅ i te reo MÄori ki tÄnei takiwÄ".

Hei Äpiti mai, ka kÄ« a Reikura Kahi, Hoa Toihau o Te MÄtÄwai: "he kÅpare pai tÄnei kaupapa ki te whÄinga ngÄtahi a NgÄi MÄori me te Karauna , kia mÄhorahora, kia whakanui hoki i te reo MÄori. He tino huarahi tÄnei hei whakawhÄnui i ngÄ wÄhi ka whai wÄhi te tangata ki te whakamahi i te reo MÄori ki Å rÄtau hapori".

Ka kÄ« a Kane Patena, Director of Land Transport ki Waka Kotahi: "he tapuwae iti tÄnei ka nui tÅna awenga hei huarahi e whai wÄhi mai ai a Aotearoa whÄnui ki te reo MÄori mÄ ngÄ tohu huarahi".

Ko te whakamanatanga o te waeture hou tÄtahi wÄhanga o te hÅtaka He Tohu Huarahi MÄori e kÅkiritia ana e Te MÄtÄwai me Waka Kotahi ka taki whakanui i te whakamahinga o ngÄ tohu reorua, haere ake nei.

Kei te tautokona He Tohu Huarahi MÄori e tÄtahi kapa pÅ«kenga-maha nÅ ngÄ tari e rua me tÄtahi rÅpÅ« mÄtanga whakamÄori kÅrero nÅ ngÄ pito katoa o te motu. He mea whakatÅ« a Te MÄtÄwai i te tau 2016 e Te Ture o te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Act), Ä, ka mahi tahi ki te Karauna ki te whakaora i te reo MÄori.

"Kei te hÄngai te whÄinga a Waka Kotahi kia rangona, kia kitea nuitia te reo MÄori ki tÄ Te MÄtÄwai," hei tÄ Kane Patena.

MÄ te waeture hou, ka miramira ake te momotuhi o te kupu 'kura' ki runga i te kupu 'school' kia kitea te rerekÄtanga o te reo MÄori me te reo PÄkehÄ i ngÄ tohu kura hou.

Ka whakamahia ngÄ tohu Kura/School e ngÄ Mana Whakahaere Huarahi hei te wÄ me whakahou ngÄ tohu o tÄnei wÄ, ka whakamahia kÄtia he tohu hou. Ka mana Ä-ture tonu ngÄ tohu reo PÄkehÄ anake mÅ tÄnei wÄ, kia tae ki te wÄ ka whakahoutia.

Kei te tautokona tÄnei hÅtaka e Te ManatÅ« Waka me te whai wÄhi mai hoki o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.

Kua whakamahia kÄtia ngÄ tohu reo rua i runga i te kÅtuitui ki roto i ngÄ tau, engari ka riro mÄ te waeture hou e whakaÅrite ai, e whakahaumaru hoki ai te whakamahinga puta noa i a Aotearoa.

TÄrÄ Ätahi atu tohu huarahi ka tukuna hei matapakitanga mÄ te iwi tÅ«matanui hei te roanga atu o tÄnei tau.

KA MUTU

He kÅrero anÅ mÅ te hÅtaka tohu huarahi reorua o He Tohu Huarahi MÄori

Ka tae ngÄ taipitopito hangarau me ngÄ whakaahua o ngÄ tohu Kura/School te tirotiro ki te pae ipurangi o Waka Kotahi.

Te MÄtÄwai and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency today unveiled one of the first bilingual kura/school traffic signs since a recent Rule change was introduced.

The Land Transport Rule: Traffic Control Devices (Kura/School Signs) Amendment 2022, which specifies requirements for ‘school’ signs that can be used on roads, now requires bilingual sign supplements for new school signs.

Speaking at the launch in Ahuriri Napier, Dr. Jeremy TÄtere MacLeod Local Te MÄtÄwai board representative and Director at NgÄti kahungunu iwi incorporated shared "NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated salutes the efforts being undertaken to normalise te reo MÄori again within our tribal region. We are a tribe who suffered major language losses and initiatives such as these go a long way to reinstating te reo MÄori within the district".

Te MÄtÄwai Board Co-Chair Reikura Kahi added: "This Kaupapa represents a positive contribution to the Crown and MÄori shared vision, kia mauriora te reo. To share and celebrate MÄori as a first language. We see this as a critical step to expand the spaces where people feel empowered to use the MÄori language in their communities.

Waka Kotahi Director of Land Transport Kane Patena says, "this small but important step represents a significant opportunity to increase Aotearoa whÄnui engagement with te reo MÄori through traffic signs.

The introduction of the new rule is part of the He Tohu Huarahi MÄori bilingual traffic signs programme led by Te MÄtÄwai and Waka Kotahi which will see more bilingual signs enabled using a phased approach.

The He Tohu Huarahi MÄori programme is supported by a multi-disciplinary team from both organisations and an expert panel of te reo MÄori translators from across the motu. Te MÄtÄwai was established in 2016 by Te Ture o te reo MÄori (MÄori Language Act) and works in partnership with the Crown for MÄori language revitalisation.

"The Waka Kotahi vision of contributing to having te reo MÄori seen heard and spoken is aligned with Te MÄtÄwai," says Mr Patena.

The amended rule shows the word kura in bolder font above the word school to differentiate te reo MÄori and English on new school traffic signs.

The Kura/School signs will be used by Road Controlling Authorities when existing signs need to be replaced or new signs are introduced. Existing English-only school signs remain legal traffic signs until they are replaced.

The programme also has support from Te ManatÅ« Waka Ministry of Transport and input from Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori Language Commission.

Bilingual signs have been used on the network for some time, but the rule change will help with more consistent and safe use across Aotearoa New Zealand.

A selection of other traffic signs is expected to be released for public consultation later this year.