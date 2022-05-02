Dry weather prevails - MetService

Monday, 2 May, 2022 - 14:55

After a record dry April in some places, MetService is forecasting dry weather to continue into the first week of May as high pressure holds.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan comments, "Large, slow-moving high pressure systems were a key contributor to the dry weather last month, and there’s more where that came from in the week ahead with plenty of sunshine."

"Four airport weather stations have recorded their driest April in over 30 years," Corrigan remarks. TaupÅ equalled its driest April on record, tied with 2005 (in airport observations since 1976). It was also a record dry April at Palmerston North Airport (since observations began in 1991). Hamilton saw its third driest April (based on Airport records since 1935), while Whanganui recorded its second driest (observations began in 1971).

Daytime maximum temperatures this week are on the warm side of average country-wide for early May, particularly in the South Island.

The main exception to the dry weather is a front affecting the West Coast today (Monday) that is expected to quickly decay, sandwiched between regions of high pressure. Milford Sound was the wettest place in the country on Sunday with 133.6mm of rain, while rain gauges in Westland and Arthurs Pass have recorded 60-100mm from Sunday morning up until noon today. Previous Heavy Rain Warnings for Buller and Westland have been lifted.

People in Auckland, Northland, Gisborne, and Coromandel could see the odd shower later this week. Corrigan advises, "While it will be a good week for getting the washing dry, it might pay to keep an eye on the MetService rain radar to see where any shower cells are in the area."