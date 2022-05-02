Wero programme to foster entrepreneurship amongst young Maori and Pasifika

Monday, 2 May, 2022 - 16:15

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu, in partnership with Flying Geese, is ecstatic to announce the launch of Wero. Supported by the Ministry of Social Development, Wero is a new programme that uses wayfinding to foster entrepreneurship amongst young MÄori and Pasifika across Te Waipounamu. Outgoing PouÄrahi Helen Leahy says she is immensely proud to celebrate the launch of Wero in her final week.

"I am absolutely delighted to have been part of the journey to create Wero, a truly innovative programme that will give our young people the confidence to dream big and realise their aspirations," says Ms Leahy. "We know that rangatahi have boundless creativity and imagination, and Wero will enable them to harness that and build their own opportunities."

Beginning in Term 2, the Wero team will be visiting schools throughout Te Waipounamu to host full-day wayfinding wÄnanga with nominated students. This will be followed by an eight-week online course designed to build entrepreneurial thinking. Students will be grouped into teams and paired with a business coach, and challenged to create an innovative product that will target MÄori and Pasifika. The course is multi-lingual and is designed to complement the existing high school curriculum without adding to workload.

In keeping with the WhÄnau Ora approach, Wero is designed and hosted by rangatahi. Flying Geese Founder and CEO Faumuina Felolini Maria Tafuna’i said they tested the course content with students as they were developing it, and it was really rewarding to hear students say that this was the first time they’d even thought about creating their own businesses or initiatives.

"Most of them had never recognised their own entrepreneurship until they were given a safe space to ask questions and learn more," she says.

Flying Geese rangatahi co-host Lopeti Sumner says he wishes that there was a Wero programme when he was at school because it would have taught him the value of money and business.

Eight schools from across Te Waipounamu have already signed up to Wero and nominated a total of 105 students. Schools have been able to apply for Wero over the last two months with applications closing on 9 May 2022. Applications can be made via www.flyinggeesepro.nz.