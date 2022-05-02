Dunedin City Council FYI Magazine: May

Monday, 2 May, 2022 - 16:32

I think most of us will agree Dunedin is a great place to live. We’re so fortunate to be in a city that’s not only beautiful with abundant recreational opportunities and great educational institutions, but also a wonderfully diverse community that calls Dunedin home.

In a recent Dunedin quality of life survey, the city scored 90% for rankings of ‘good or better than previously’ and this is reflected in the number of new residents moving to Dunedin.

DCC Enterprise Dunedin recently outlined how we are tracking against other cities in terms of quality of life and economic indicators.

Even with the last few years, it’s clear we’re faring comparably well.

We’re also going through a period of growth and change, with significant infrastructure projects such as the new hospital and the central city upgrade.

I’m looking forward to celebrating some of our local traditions, such as the return of tertiary graduation ceremonies and a night ‘under the roof’ at the rugby, now these events can take place once again.

I’m sure we’ll all have many reunions over the coming months as the borders gradually open and visitors return. With this comes the opportunity to showcase and support the people, places and businesses that make up Åtepoti.

On another note, submissions on our annual plan closed recently and we look forward to reviewing your feedback so we can deliver more of what you want in the next year.

CITY OF LITERATURE DOUBLE CELEBRATION

Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature was pleased to collaborate with

the DCC Community Development and Events team to produce special decals celebrating women’s cricket and its significance here.

To produce the decals the City of Literature teamed up with local poet Ruth Arnison, who wrote a poem celebrating the game, and the Hocken Collections team, which discovered a photo of the Dunedin Ladies’ Cricket Club at the Oval circa 1909.

Åtepoti’s long proud history of women’s cricket includes the establishment of the Otago Ladies’ Cricket

Association (OLCA) in 1932. By the close of the 1935 season, 20 teams played in the OLCA competition - doubling the sides fielded just two years prior.

The decals were displayed

around the city to coincide

with the ICC Women’s World

Cup 2022 in March - the

first time this international

sporting tournament has

been held here.

Åtepoti hosted three matches at the University of Otago Oval during the same month we celebrated International Women’s Day. It was great to see different organisations get on board and showcase our acknowledgement of this double celebration. We hope to see many organisations continue to display the vibrant decals hanging as a memento of a special visit to Åtepoti.

RAILWAY NEARLY FINISHED

The second phase of work revitalising the historic Dunedin Railway Station is wrapping up with work now underway to touch up the station’s clocktower.

The third and final stage of the work will then get underway, with the full refurbishment expected to be completed in 2023.

As one of the city’s most significant heritage buildings it is important that we preserve and care for it for future generations to enjoy.

Not surprisingly the 115 year old building is showing signs of age, and work has focused on the roof, windows, exterior walls and ornate fixtures.

LIBRARY SURVEY FOR ALL

Do you use public libraries? Whether you do or not, we’re keen to know so we can get a better idea of how libraries contribute to community wellbeing.

Dunedin Public Libraries are encouraging people to take part in a nationwide library survey organised by TaituarÄ - Local Government Professionals Aotearoa New Zealand. TaituarÄ is partnering with Public Libraries NZ to improve how public libraries demonstrate the value they bring to their communities.

An online survey has been created for all users and non-users of the library to provide feedback and let us know what they think.

Follow the link below to take part. It should only take about five minutes!

SADDLE HILL COMMUNITY BOARD

As we wind our clocks back from daylight saving and the winter season approaches, the Saddle Hill Community Board has been busy working on projects around our area.

We also recently held a meeting with the Emergency Management Advisor from Civil Defence for Dunedin City at Brighton Surf Club for interested residents.

We went over the existing plans for emergencies and updated these, as well as planning for new Civil Defence signage around the Saddle Hill area.

In other news, a little blue penguin (named Dani) was picked up off Blackhead Beach in December and was sent to the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital and then the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony for rehabilitation. After gaining weight and building up her swimming muscles, Dani was released successfully back into the wild.

Thanks to our community for looking out for wildlife on our popular beaches - it was awesome to have a positive ending to this story!

At our most recent meeting, we appreciated hearing from one of our local young women who we supported financially to attend the Spirit of Adventure course in late 2021, where she was challenged and grew her leadership skills during the outdoors-based programme.

Being able to support local young people to achieve their goals is something the Board values highly and it was fantastic to hear what a positive impact this programme had.

City Sanctuary and Birds New Zealand needs your help to monitor the birdlife in Dunedin!

Ten new bird count stations have been installed along the Dunedin Town Belt to help record the number of birds seen in the area.

The public can visit the stations, scan the QR code at the stations and record of all the birds they see or hear in a five minute period.

Dunedin’s beautiful Town Belt is home to many treasured native bird species, Birds NZ and City Sanctuary need your help to monitor the bird life in the city to better understand the health of the ecosystem.

The patchwork of native and exotic forest, parks and sports grounds provides a lush corridor of habitat for birds to nest in and move through the city.

You can help these birds by spending just a few minutes counting what you see and hear.

Knowing which birds are present in this area helps researchers understand how populations are changing and monitor the progress of predator control and habitat restoration.

Count at just one station or visit all ten at any time of the day.

Contributing data will provide important information about the birds in the area and help with future conservation efforts.

We’re working on a programme and series of initiatives to improve safety at sportsgrounds by encouraging safer and legal parking.

Some of Dunedin’s busiest sportsgrounds are experiencing parking problems that are putting pedestrians, sportsground users and road users at risk.

This includes parking illegally and dangerously, such as double parking, parking on grass verges, yellow lines, traffic islands and across driveways.

Some of the work will increase parking in these areas, add five minute drop off and pick up points, mobility parks, better pedestrian access and

lighting, cycle stands and concrete barriers around sportsgrounds to prevent parking on grass.

We are also starting an education campaign at the start of the winter sports season urging Dunedin’s sports community - particularly parents, caregivers, coaches and supporters - to be courteous and thoughtful when parking near sportsgrounds.

Our parking officers will hand out reminder notices and talk to motorists to encourage them to park with consideration for the safety of others. Once we’ve raised awareness on this, we’ll begin to issue infringements to vehicles that are parked illegally.

It is also important for sports clubs to make sure its members and supporters be mindful of others and park safely and out of the way.