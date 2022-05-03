Memorial Grove opening

Tuesday, 3 May, 2022 - 14:50

On the 10th of June 2022, our Duke of Edinburgh Memorial Grove at the Christchurch Gondola will be officially opening as a place for New Zealanders to remember and reflect on the contributions of HRH, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. Established in September 2021, 100 Red Matipo / MÄpou trees were planted on the Port Hills in Canterbury to commemorate and celebrate the life and work of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Due to Covid restrictions the opening has been delayed until now.

The beauty of the stand of trees as they grow will represent a lasting, living mark of respect for Prince Philip’s life of service and the legacy he has left behind. As the only significant memorial to him in Aotearoa, we are excited to officially open the Memorial Grove for all to enjoy.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award, together with partners Te Tapuwae O Rakau Trust (The Tree Footprint Trust), Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke, Rapaki and Christchurch Attractions’ Christchurch Gondola, have established this nature-based memorial honouring HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s passion and commitment to conservation. We hope it will be a place for people to visit, reflect and enjoy his memory amongst nature in this stand of native trees. In attendance at the official opening will be representatives from each organisation, and leaders of the Christchurch community.

Kia hora te marino, Kia whakapapa pounamu te moana, kia tere te KÄrohirohi i mua i tÅu huarahi.

Media invitation June 10th June 2022

Media is invited on Friday June 10th for the opening of Memorial Grove and a karakia to bless the plantings and the park.

Where: Memorial Grove at the Christchurch Gondola Base Station, 10 Bridle Path Road in Heathcote Valley, where you will find plenty of parking.

When: Friday 10th June 2022 8.30 - media please be there by 8.15 am.

Agenda:

8.30 a.m. - All gather at venue

8.40 a.m. - Karakia Nuk Korako

8.45 a.m. - Welcome from Te Tapuwae Trust by Chair Phillip Duval

8.50 a.m. - Reply from Mayor (or Mayor's Representative)

9.00. a.m. - Karen Ross (Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award)

9.10 a.m. -Waiata from pupils of Heathcote School

9.30.a.m. - Planting of the final 7 Red Matipo Trees