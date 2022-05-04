Building a digital bridge for Kapiti

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 10:15

We’re putting plans in place to help lift the digital literacy of the KÄpiti community and make sure everyone has access to emerging digital technologies.

The way people operate in the world continues to move into new technological realms, with everything from banking and shopping to education and how we consume media constantly changing.

It is vital that everyone is included in these changes in some way and has the skills they need to maximise the benefits and minimise the dangers of the digital world.

KÄpiti Coast District Libraries is working to help raise the level of digital capability locally, with digital inclusion advisor, Simon Laing developing a framework for how our libraries can play a part in improving access to digital technology and the skills to use it.

A more digitally capable community has benefits for everyone. Digital skills can help people discern fact from fake on the internet, help people to keep safe on the internet, and use technology confidently. On the flipside, all New Zealanders are susceptible to "digital exclusion", which limits their ability to fully participate in normal society.

Dr Laing has a 20-year career in technology and design and says things like virtual reality, artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, and mobile computing devices are becoming increasingly common in everyday life.

While not everyone will start using virtual reality at home or buy a smart fridge that can tell when you’re low on milk, awareness of emerging technologies is valuable.

"We want the people of KÄpiti to be informed and involved in the debate about tech - around things like robotics and artificial intelligence - and for that to happen people need base level knowledge about what these things mean for the community and beyond," Dr Laing says.

"We also want people to have better digital skills. The recent vaccine pass rollout exposed some significant issues with digital literacy in the community when we were inundated with requests for help from all sorts of people struggling with devices.

"Lifting our collective skills will require ongoing education and the provision of opportunities to try things out and experiment."

A digital needs assessment has shown where more work is required, with upskilling those who work in the libraries, providing "maker spaces" dedicated to digital creation, offering workshops and building relationships with other tech-focused organisations among the aims.

This work has started with several recent initiatives held to deliver digital experiences and assistance.

In the last year KÄpiti Libraries have run or supported robotics workshops for children and teens, public drop-in technology help sessions in partnership with the Waikanae CAB, the establishment of a code club for kids and teens, and met with organisations like SeniorNet KÄpiti, the Raumati Technology Centre and MÄoriland Hub, among other things.

Libraries and Cultural Services Manager Ian Littleworth says there are already other organisations and businesses involved in digital technologies in KÄpiti and he is excited by the opportunity to work more collaboratively in building digital inclusion in our communities.

"This is really important work and a big challenge, because as a community what we make of the digital tools can open up a lot of opportunities," Mr Littleworth says.

"Also, not all technology is good for people, so it’s important we have an informed citizenry able to participate in the global discussions around tech."

Council is participating in the New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme being run by the National Library to increase the impact that libraries have.

Keep an eye out for more information and opportunities to learn about and experience technology in the coming months.