Auckland Transport must be fixed - Wayne Brown

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 11:49

"Auckland needs to take back control of Auckland Transport and stop its Toytown mentality" says Wayne Brown, Auckland Mayoral Candidate.

"We need to move transport planners away from the mentality that you can promote cycling by degrading motor transport options.

"Aucklanders will be dismayed that Auckland Transport planners' first instinct is to find ways to make the city more congested to promote bicycle traffic.

"The AT planners need to understand their job is to make life easier for Aucklanders, as they go about their daily lives.

"Auckland isn’t a computer game to play with - people’s ability to get the groceries, pick up the kids from school or get to work will be directly impacted by this plan.

"AT leadership thinks that less bandwidth on our transport corridors is a good thing. Let’s hope they don’t give Watercare the same advice on our sewerage networks!

"AT has spent $60 million on a cycleway at Northcote Point to join its last brain explosion - the Auckland Harbour cycle bridge.

"Auckland needs new leadership with the experience and track record bringing organisations like AT back to reality"

"Auckland Council under my leadership would not be lobbying Wellington to make life more difficult for its residents.

Wayne Brown says it's time to fix Auckland Council and to take back control of Auckland Transport for the people it is supposed to be serving.