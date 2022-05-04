Nominations open for Civic and Community Awards

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 11:18

KÄpiti District Council is inviting nominations for two awards recognising local residents who have made outstanding contributions to the community through service or leadership.

The KÄpiti Coast Civic Awards are Council’s highest honour for both individuals and groups who have shown exemplary service and/or leadership to keep communities connected and strong.

"These awards acknowledge the services, activities or actions of those who work tirelessly to benefit their community, often in the background," says Mayor K Gurunathan.

"In these uncertain and stressful times of the pandemic, it is even more important we recognise these local heroes and their contribution to helping our district’s resilience," he says.

The Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards celebrate community group volunteers who through their work have helped make KÄpiti a great place to live.

The awards are given in six categories: arts and culture, education and child/youth development, health and wellbeing, heritage and environment, sport and leisure, and the rising star category for emerging groups.

Last year 28 community groups across the Wellington region were recognised, with five awards going to KÄpiti: KÄpiti Bears Rugby League Club; L’Arche Kapiti, a faith community of people with and without intellectual disabilities in Paraparaumu; Pickle Pot Be-in, a free music festival in PaekaÌkaÌriki; Te Ara Korowai, a creative wellbeing centre in Raumati Beach; and Zero Waste Åtaki.

This year the Civic Awards will be awarded to individuals and groups who have:

Through compassion and kindness, strengthened community connections; and/or

Enhanced the wellbeing of vulnerable people in our community; and/or Created new ways to help our communities to feel safe, healthy, thriving and connected.

The 2021 Mayoral Award recipient was Rupene Waaka who has a long history of service to his Iwi, NgÄti Raukawa ki te Tonga, his hapÅ«, the KÄpiti community, and Aotearoa.

Civic awards were presented to three individuals and one local group last year for their contribution to their local community during the COVID-19 lockdown. They were:

PaekÄkÄriki resident, Helen Keivom, who worked tirelessly during the lockdown to keep the community safe and connected Peter Blackler who supported the men from MenzShed KÄpiti during the lockdown as well as other health initiatives Joseph Te Wiata who swapped managing his gym during lockdown to support the frontline of essential workers at Åtaki New World The Cobblers Lunch group of volunteers who delivered home-made soup to older people in their homes in Åtaki.

Anyone can nominate a deserving individual or group for the KÄpiti Coast Civic Awards or put a group forward for the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards. Find out how at kapiticoast.govt.nz/civic-awards. Nominations close 5pm, Tuesday 31 May.