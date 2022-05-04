Otago Polytechnic rolls out Te Pukenga co-branding

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 11:26

Otago Polytechnic has taken another key step on its transition journey to Te PÅ«kenga, rolling out co-branding with the national organisation responsible for delivering vocational education and training across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Over the coming months, the combined Te PÅ«kenga and Otago Polytechnic brands will become more visible around Otago Polytechnic campuses and online as co-branding is introduced into marketing and communications. In August, a national campaign will publicly launch Te PÅ«kenga across the country.

"Our whÄnau has grown as we join 15 other Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITP) and up to nine Industry Training Organisations, in transitioning to Te PÅ«kenga from 2023," says Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive Dr Megan Gibbons.

"By phasing our approach to co-branding, we have the opportunity to make Te PÅ«kenga branding familiar to our communities, stakeholders and current and potential Äkonga.

"Our digital and online channels have already embraced the co-branding. Our signage, fleet vehicles and other large items on campus will only be re-branded in April 2023 as Te PÅ«kenga, with the Otago Polytechnic brand then being phased out."

The logo for Te PÅ«kenga is inspired by the harakeke (New Zealand flax plant). The base of the harakeke is the strongest part, from which all others grow, and the logo symbolises strength and growth through separate strands being stronger together.

Te PÅ«kenga was established in April 2020 as part of the Government’s Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE). Although Te PÅ«kenga will be a national organisation, regional connectivity and representation is critical - as evidence by the fact the Minister of Education has built this commitment into Te PÅ«kenga’s Charter.

"This is a really exciting time to be in tertiary education. Although our name may change in the future, our focus on delivering educational excellence with our learners/tauira/Äkonga at the centre will not," Dr Gibbons says.

"Otago Polytechnic has long been known for its willingness and ability to build close working relationships with local industry, businesses and organisations.

"We believe our ability to service our communities will be strengthened by the transition to Te PÅ«kenga. We will be part of a national network, which will give learners more options, as well as more support."