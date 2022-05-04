Unemployment rate remains at 3.2 percent - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 11:45

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, while the underutilisation rate was 9.3 percent, up slightly from 9.2 percent last quarter, Stats NZ said today.

"The unemployment rate remains one of the lowest recorded since the HLFS series began in 1986," work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett said.

"Quarterly increases in underutilisation levels came primarily from growth in available potential jobseekers - those who want and are available to work, but not currently looking," Ms Collett said.

"However, this was tempered by smaller underemployment declines, as fewer people who were employed part-time both wanted and were available to increase their hours."

Employment remains steady, while self-assessed job security increasesThe seasonally adjusted number of employed people remained steady over the quarter, rising by 2,000 people to 2,826,000.

In the March 2022 quarter, population growth outpaced the rise in employment. This led to a slight dip in the employment rate to 68.6 percent from 68.8 percent the previous quarter.

Growth in employment came from full-time employment, which rose 0.5 percent over the quarter.

"Despite the slight rise in employment this quarter, the number of actual hours worked fell nationally," Ms Collett said.

"This was due in part to more people working fewer hours or being away from work than is typical for a March quarter."

In the March 2022 quarter, 47.4 percent of employed people who were asked about their job security felt there was almost no chance of involuntarily losing their job or business in the next 12 months. This increased from 42.7 percent in the March 2021 quarter and coincided with growth in both permanent paid employees and full-time employment.

The seasonally adjusted labour force participation rate was 70.9 percent, down slightly from 71.1 percent last quarter.

Wages continue to riseAverage ordinary time hourly earnings in the Quarterly Employment Survey increased 4.8 percent in the year to the March 2022 quarter to reach $36.18.

Average weekly earnings per full-time equivalent (FTE) employee increased by 5.7 percent over the year.

Annual wage inflation in the March 2022 quarter was 3.0 percent, as measured by the labour cost index for all salary and wage rates.

